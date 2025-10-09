Top 10 Biscuit Companies Driving a USD 167.69 Billion Market with 5.70% CAGR by 2032

Key companies covered in the biscuits market report are Yıldız Holding, Mondelēz International, Kellogg Co., ITC LIMITED, Nestlé, Ferrero, and Others.

The global biscuits market was valued at USD 108.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to increase from USD 113.76 billion in 2025 to USD 167.69 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the global market with a 32.74% share in 2024, driven by strong consumer demand and the growing popularity of packaged snacks. In the United States, the biscuits market is projected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2032, supported by the wide availability of brands offering biscuits in diverse flavors, shapes, and sizes.Biscuits are baked snack products made primarily from flour, sugar, butter or vegetable oil, eggs, and leavening agents such as baking powder or baking soda. They may also include flavorings and additional ingredients like chocolate, coffee, spices, nuts, dried fruits, seeds, and cheese. The dough is shaped and baked to achieve a crisp, firm texture, resulting in a wide variety of biscuit types—such as plain, cream-filled, sandwich, wafer, shortbread, and digestive varieties.Biscuits are enjoyed globally as convenient snacks, desserts, or accompaniments to tea and coffee, with their versatility and flavor diversity making them a staple in both household and commercial consumption.➤ Get a Free Sample Research PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/biscuits-market-108482 List of Key Companies ProfiledThe biscuits market is highly competitive, with leading players focusing on product innovation, brand diversification, and global expansion to strengthen their market presence:1. Yıldız Holding (Turkey) – A leading manufacturer in Europe and the Middle East, offering a wide range of biscuits and confectionery products.2. Mondelēz International (U.S.) – Globally renowned for brands like Oreo and belVita, driving innovation in packaged biscuits.3. Kellogg Co. (U.S.) – Known for breakfast biscuits and snack products, emphasizing health-conscious offerings.4. ITC LIMITED (India) – A major Indian FMCG player providing a diverse range of biscuit products under popular local brands.5. Britannia Industries (India) – A leading Indian biscuits manufacturer focusing on innovative flavors and expanding retail reach.6. Lotus Bakeries Corporate (Belgium) – Famous for its premium caramelized biscuits and global brand recognition.7. Campbell Soup Company (U.S.) – Offers a portfolio of biscuit and snack brands catering to diverse consumer preferences.8. Nestlé (Switzerland) – Provides biscuits and confectionery products with strong emphasis on quality and global distribution.9. The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.) – Engages in production and distribution of a variety of biscuits and snack foods.10. Ferrero (Italy) – Known for premium biscuit and confectionery products, combining quality with innovation.➤ Segmentation Analysis:The biscuits market is categorized by product type into sweet biscuits, savory biscuits, and crackers, with sweet biscuits expected to dominate by 2025 due to strong consumer preference for flavor diversity and continued innovation in product formulation. Savory biscuits are also gaining momentum as health-conscious consumers increasingly seek nutritious and convenient snacking options, prompting manufacturers to introduce reduced-fat, gluten-free, and high-fiber varieties. Flavor categories such as plain, chocolate, cheese, fruit, and nut, and others, cater to a wide range of taste preferences. In terms of distribution, key channels include hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, independent bakeries, and both online and offline retail platforms, with the rapid growth of e-commerce significantly enhancing accessibility and convenience, especially across emerging markets.➤ Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/biscuits-market-108482 ➤ Regional Insights:From a geographical perspective, the Asia Pacific region stands as the largest and fastest-growing market for biscuits. This dominance is attributed to the large population base, rising middle-class population with increasing purchasing power, and the strong presence of key market players in countries like India and China. North America and Europe represent mature markets characterized by high per-capita consumption and a strong focus on premiumization and health-oriented innovation.➤ KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSAugust 2023: Britannia Industries Limited, an Indian multinational FMCG company specializing in the food industry, launched Jim Jam Pops, an open cream biscuit. It is also known as the 'Biscuit of the Future,' and this variant has only one base biscuit, thus eliminating the need to twist it to relish the crème.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) What is the projected market size of the biscuits industry by 2032?👉 The biscuits market is expected to reach USD 167.69 billion by 2032.Q2) What is the expected CAGR for the biscuits market during 2025–2032?👉 The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70 % during 2025–2032.Q3) Which region dominates the global biscuits market?👉 Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2024 with a 32.74 % share.Q4) What factors are driving growth in the biscuits market?👉 Rising disposable income, product innovation, and expanding e-commerce are key drivers.Q5) Who are the major players in the global biscuits market?👉 Key players include Mondelēz International, Parle Products, Britannia Industries, and Pladis Foods.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Snack Food Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032♦︎ Bakery Products Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

