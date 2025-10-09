Top 10 Vacuum Packaging Companies Driving a USD 50.04 Billion Market with 6.17% CAGR by 2032

Vacuum Packaging Market

NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global vacuum packaging market size was valued at USD 31.16 billion in 2024. The market is projected to be worth USD 32.91 billion in 2025 and reach USD 50.04 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period. North America dominated the vacuum packaging market with a market share of 34.56% in 2024.Vacuum packaging refers to an easy and efficient form of packaging mainly used in residential and commercial applications to preserve the quality and shelf life of foods as it removes the air while packing the product. The growing consumption of meat and seafood items is expected to boost the popularity of vacuum packaging products as they keep these products safe from external elements, such as odor, air, and moisture.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Vacuum Packaging Market, 2025-2032".Get a Free Sample Research PDF:List of Key Players Present in the ReportThe vacuum packaging market is highly competitive, with leading companies focusing on innovation, sustainability, and geographic expansion to strengthen their market presence:1. Amcor (Switzerland) – Global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, providing advanced vacuum films and pouches.2. Sealed Air (U.S.) – Known for its Cryovacvacuum packaging products, enhancing food safety and shelf life.3. Coveris (Austria) – Specializes in flexible and vacuum packaging solutions for food and beverage industries.4. Klöckner Pentaplast (Luxembourg) – Offers high-performance barrier films and vacuum packaging materials.5. Winpak Ltd. (Canada) – Supplies innovative flexible and rigid vacuum packaging products worldwide.6. ProAmpac (U.S.) – Focuses on flexible packaging and vacuum solutions with sustainability-driven innovations.7. Graphic Packaging International (U.S.) – Provides paperboard and composite vacuum packaging solutions.8. Dow (U.S.) – Develops advanced packaging resins and materials for high-barrier vacuum packaging.9. Plastopil (Israel) – Manufacturer of premium vacuum films and packaging products for global markets.10. Green Packaging Material (Jiangyin) Co., Ltd. (China) – Offers eco-friendly and cost-effective vacuum packaging solutions.11. Swisspac Packaging (India) – Focuses on innovative vacuum pouches and packaging films for the food sector.12. Sealer Sales, Inc. (U.S.) – Provides vacuum sealing machines and related packaging solutions.13. Polybags Packaging Group Ltd. (U.K.) – Supplies high-quality vacuum bags and films for industrial and consumer use.Segmentation:Plastic Materials Dominate Market Due to Its Excellent PropertiesBased on material, the market is segmented into plastic, paperboard, and others. The plastic segment is dominating the vacuum packaging market share due to the attractive properties of this material, such as high flexibility, transparency, and thermoformability.Bags & Pouches Widely Used Due to High Demand for Ensuring Food SafetyBased on product type, the market is segmented into films, bags & pouches, trays, and others. The bags & pouches segment is holding a dominant market position due to the growing demand for ensuring food safety. Bags and pouches play a crucial role in maintaining the quality and freshness of food items, especially during transportation.Product Use Increases in Food Applications Due to Growing Consumption of Meat & Dairy ItemsBased on application, the market is divided into food, healthcare, and others. The food segment captures the largest market share due to the increasing global consumption of meat & dairy products. Vacuum packaging is widely used to pack these items to protect their shelf life.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Report Coverage:The report has conducted a detailed study of the market and highlighted several critical areas, such as leading applications, materials, and key market players. It has also focused on the latest market trends and the key industry developments. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report has given information on many other factors that have helped the market grow.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toc/vacuum-packaging-market-109773 Drivers and Restraints:Growing Consumption of Packaged Food & Meat Items to Accelerate Market ProgressThe global consumption of pre-cooked or packaged foods has grown considerably in recent years due to factors, such as hectic lifestyle and increased disposable income. These factors are also responsible for the high sales of frozen meat products. These items must be packed properly to maintain their freshness, quality, and shelf life. This is boosting the adoption of vacuum packaging products as they protect foods from external elements, such as air, odor, and moisture.However, the risk of growth of bacteria even in vacuum packaged products can impede their demand among customers.Regional Insights:North America Dominates Global Market Due to Advancements in Packaging TechnologiesNorth America is dominating the global market as several reputed manufacturers across the region are bringing advancements to their packaging technologies to safeguard the packed products from contamination. Moreover, the increasing consumption of dairy products is another factor that will favor the region’s vacuum packaging market growth.Asia Pacific is the second-dominant region due to the robust expansion of its meat & dairy industry.Competitive Landscape:Key Players to Introduce Novel Packaging Products to Stay Ahead of Market CompetitionSome of the key players operating in the market are focusing on launching new and improved vacuum packaging products to enhance the safety of food items. The strong expansion of the packaging sector has also prompted these organizations to introduce smart packaging solutions, thereby helping them stay ahead of the market competition.Get a Quote: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/vacuum-packaging-market-109773 Related Reports- Foam Protective Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Luxury Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, 2032

