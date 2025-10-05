Nearly 600 participants set to attend David Ghiyam’s Limitless Abundance - Next Level event in Los Angeles

Entrepreneurs, leaders, and seekers gather for a transformative full-day experience to break through personal and professional ceilings

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ghiyam – entrepreneur, philanthropist, and renowned spiritual teacher - is set to draw nearly 600 participants to his Limitless Abundance – Next Level event in Los Angeles, an exclusive full-day experience designed to help entrepreneurs, leaders, and growth seekers unlock higher levels of wealth, fulfillment, and purpose by mastering the advanced principles of prosperity and consciousness.The one-day event, being held in Los Angeles on October 5, reinforces the city’s role as a global hub for innovation, wellness, and spiritual growth. Limitless Abundance – Next Level aims to inspire breakthrough transformation with real-world insights from David Ghiyam, blending ancient spiritual wisdom with proven entrepreneurial strategies to empower participants to embody abundance as a natural state of being.The event will launch under the theme of transcending limitations and mastering abundance at the energetic level. Highlights will include two immersive sessions with David Ghiyam, where he will guide participants through advanced techniques for fulfillment, sharing the spiritual wisdom and business strategies that helped him co-found a nine-figure global wellness brand. Attendees will take part in interactive exercises designed to shift consciousness in real time, explore frameworks for aligning energy with purpose, and engage in a live Q&A with David to address personal and professional challenges. The day will conclude with a powerful abundance activation, leaving participants equipped with the tools and mindset to operate from their next level.“Many people have experienced the benefits of consciousness,” said David Ghiyam. “But this event is about going beyond small steps. It’s about reaching a level where growth, abundance, and mastery become a natural part of who you are.”David Ghiyam is dedicated to exploring, applying, and teaching the principles of abundance and consciousness to help individuals reach their highest potential. Limitless Abundance - Next Level will provide attendees with actionable strategies, immersive exercises, and transformational insights to elevate both personal and professional growth.Join the movement to redefine what it means to live, lead, and thrive at your next level.For tickets and more details, visit https://join.davidghiyam.com/la-oct5 For press interested in attending the summit, please email:Team@meganpormer.com

