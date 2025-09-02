DAVID GHIYAM TO HOST ALL-DAY SEMINAR in MIAMI SEPTEMBER 7, 2025

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ghiyam , globally-recognized spiritual teacher and Co-Founder of MaryRuth Organics, announced the launch of Manifesting Your Soul’s Destiny: Reincarnation, Astrology & the Deep Secrets of Past Lives, an immersive one-day seminar taking place September 7th at The Sacred Space in Miami, Florida. This transformative seminar invites attendees to explore the profound mysteries of past lives, astrology, and the Kabbalistic wisdom that can unlock the soul’s true potential.This all-day transformational event will guide attendees through the profound mysteries of reincarnation, astrology, and Kabbalistic wisdom – offering practical tools to break free from recurring patterns, heal past wounds, and step fully into their soul’s highest potential.Ghiyam selected the date intentionally, as early September represents a powerful window of spiritual energy in Kabbalistic and astrological wisdom – it’s a time of reflection, renewal, and clarity. “This season carries a heightened energy of awakening,” said Ghiyam. “It’s the ideal moment to explore our soul’s deeper journey and unlock new possibilities for transformation.”The choice of Miami is also intentional. Known for its vibrant, eclectic energy and openness to growth, Miami serves as a cultural crossroads and an energetic mirror of the seminar’s themes of past lives and soul evolution.Throughout the day, attendees will experience:● New insights & techniques rooted in reincarnation and astrology● Interactive Q&A sessions and live demonstrations that bring wisdom into practical application● Spiritual workshops designed to create lasting change beyond the seminar“Every event carries its own unique energy,” Ghiyam added. “Paris offered one kind of experience, and Miami will bring another equally meaningful but completely new. No two gatherings are ever the same, and I am excited to share insights that will unfold specifically for this audience.”Participants will also have the option to join an exclusive VIP dinner following the seminar, designed for intimate conversations, one-on-one connection, and deeper exploration of spiritual themes.Expected Takeaways:● A deeper understanding of the soul’s journey across lifetimes● Practical tools to shift limiting patterns and accelerate growth● A renewed sense of clarity, purpose, and empowermentMore than 425, including entrepreneurs, creatives, and seekers from around the world, are expected to gather for this unique day of awakening and transformation.To register and purchase tickets, please visit DavidGhiyam.comFor press interested in attending the summit, please email:Team@meganpormer.comABOUT David Ghiyam:David Ghiyam is the Co-Founder of MaryRuth’s, one of the largest and leading health and wellness brands in the world. David helped scale MaryRuth Organics to over 500,000 points of distribution in over 180 countries while achieving unicorn status with no outside funding. The brand has been profitable since day one and has experienced massive growth with a projected revenue of $600M by end of 2025. David is also one of the leading speakers in the world on spirituality and business consciousness. Utilizing his knowledge of the wisdom of Kabbalah and experience creating a global brand, David has given more than 2,000 live seminars to over 1 million people throughout the US and internationally.

