DAVID GHIYAM LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ‘PAY WHAT FEELS RIGHT’ 30-DAY PROGRAM TO MANIFEST A NEW DESTINY

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- David Ghiyam, globally-recognized spiritual teacher and Co-Founder of MaryRuth Organics, today announced the launch of 30 Days to Manifest a New Destiny, his first-ever global 30-day program designed to help participants break free from recurring patterns, transform challenges into growth, and step fully into their soul’s highest potential. The program started on August 24 and is accessible anytime.This immersive, interactive journey includes:● Two live webinars with Ghiyam offering in-depth teachings and practical tools● Daily guidance delivered directly to participants, including mantras, wisdom, and actionable exercises● A global meditation during the beginning of Libra — considered in Kabbalistic wisdom the most spiritually charged days of the year, when individuals receive the opportunity to awaken a new soul and a new destiny“When cycles repeat or challenges resurface, it’s not punishment, it's opportunity,” said Ghiyam. “The Creator sends us these moments to transform from within. This 30-day journey is designed to equip people with the tools, clarity, and consciousness to seize those opportunities and create lasting miracles.”The program is offered under a “pay what feels right to you” model, making it accessible to all. Participants can contribute as little as $1, with many generously offering more to support others. Within the first few days of launch, over 15,000 participants registered.Unlike traditional courses, 30 Days to Manifest a New Destiny is designed as a collective, interactive experience. Ghiyam hosted over 8,000 participants live on camera during the first webinar, fostering a sense of global unity and shared transformation.True change happens first in the spiritual world, and only then manifests in our physical reality,” Ghiyam added. “This program is about shifting consciousness on a global level because when we elevate together, we unlock new possibilities for the entire world.”To save your spot and access all of the wisdom in 30 Days to Manifest a New Destiny, visit: https://www.davidghiyam.com/virgo-journey?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release&utm_term=&utm_content=&utm_campaign=virgojourney For press interested in attending the expedition, please email:Team@meganpormer.comABOUT DAVID GHIYAMDavid Ghiyam is the Co-Founder of MaryRuth’s, one of the largest and leading health and wellness brands in the world. David helped scale MaryRuth Organics to over 500,000 points of distribution in over 180 countries while achieving unicorn status with no outside funding. The brand has been profitable since day one and has experienced massive growth with a projected revenue of $600M by end of 2025. David is also one of the leading speakers in the world on spirituality and business consciousness. Utilizing his knowledge of the wisdom of Kabbalah and experience creating a global brand, David has given more than 2,000 live seminars to over 1 million people throughout the US and internationally.Learn more at https://www.davidghiyam.com/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release&utm_term=about-section&utm_content=homepage&utm_campaign=event

