Skill Gaming Market to Exceed US $90.65 Billion by 2029, with 15.5% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Skill Gaming Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Skill Gaming Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the skill gaming market has seen a significant expansion in the past couple of years. It is set to rise from a valuation of $43.99 billion in 2024 to a whopping $50.96 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. This surge in the past can be credited to the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, enhancement of internet connectivity and broadband access, rising trend of online gaming communities, growth of payment gateways along with secure transactions, and the inclusion of social elements into gaming platforms.

The marketplace for skill-based gaming is poised for significant expansion in the coming years, with a growth forecast indicating it will reach $90.65 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. The impending progress for the specified period is due to intensifying demand for engaging and competitive gaming interfaces, growth of esports, increasing competitive events, the rise of mobile-oriented gaming systems, amplified spending from gaming corporations towards skill-dependent models, and regulatory favorability in certain regions towards skill gaming. The upcoming trend projections include progress in virtual and augmented reality for enhanced gaming immersion, application of artificial intelligence for custom-made gaming experiences, incorporation of blockchain for safe transactions and rewards, compatibility with live streaming platforms, and the advancement of cloud-based gaming platforms.

Download a free sample of the skill gaming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27482&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Skill Gaming Market?

The escalating use of smartphones is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the skill gaming market in the future. The term smartphone penetration denotes the proportion of people who own and utilize smartphones, signifying the rampant integration and acceptance of mobile technology in everyday life. The increase in smartphone usage is mainly due to lower costs and enhanced accessibility, making these devices available to a broader consumer base. With easy access to games anytime and anywhere, smartphone penetration boosts skill gaming, making it perfect for both casual and competitive gamers. It heightens user engagement by allowing uninterrupted, portable gameplay, thereby easing participation in skill-based tournaments. For example, the UK-based nonprofit organization, GSM Association, reported in October 2023 that nearly 4.3 billion individuals, or 53% of the global population, utilized their smartphones for internet access. Around 80% of mobile internet users now operate 4G or 5G smartphones, indicating a rise of 330 million users from 2022 to 2023. Consequently, the rise in smartphone usage is spurring the development of the skill gaming market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Skill Gaming Market?

Major players in the Skill Gaming Global Market Report 2025 include:

• FanDuel Group Inc.

• Flutter Entertainment plc

• Zynga Inc.

• Skillz Inc.

• Nazara Technologies Limited.

• Delta Corp Limited.

• Junglee Games Pvt. Ltd.

• Games24x7 Private Limited.

• Dream Sports Pvt. Ltd.

• AviaGames Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Skill Gaming Market?

Prominent businesses in the skill gaming market are focusing on the development of innovative solutions, such as peer-to-peer, player-adjusted payout systems, to elevate participation and provide more personalized, competitive gaming experiences. Such a system in gaming is when players compete directly against each other, with the payouts or rewards dynamically altering based on the player's performance and decisions instead of sticking to fixed amounts. As an example, Full Pull Entertainment LLC, a digital media and sports technology firm based in the US, rolled out Full Pull Picks in June 2024. This platform, catering to skill-based gaming, allows contestants to place real-money wagers on truck and tractor pulling events. The unique feature of the platform is its peer-to-peer, player-adjusted payout system, wherein all entries are pooled and prizes are allotted based on the combined distances pulled by the chosen drivers, ensuring a fair and engaging betting experience. The platform also allows users to partake in lawful, skill-based betting by selecting drivers with different odds and profiting according to their performance in the events.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Skill Gaming Market Segments

The skill gaming market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Game Type: Skill-Based Slots, Esports Tournaments, Fantasy Sports, Poker, Other Skill Games

2) By Skill Type: Physical, Mental

3) By Game Genre: Tile-Based, Puzzle Games, Dice-Based, Board-Based, Animated Games, Card-Based, Word Or Number-Based, Puzzle Based And Animated Games

4) By Gaming Platform: Desktop, Mobile, Console, Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR)

5) By Distribution Channel: Online Platforms, Land-Based Casinos, Mobile Applications, Social Media, Other Distribution Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Skill-Based Slots: Classic Slots, Video Slots, 3D Slots, Progressive Jackpot Slots

2) By Esports Tournaments: Multiplayer Online Battle Arena, First-Person Shooter, Real-Time Strategy, Sports Simulation

3) By Fantasy Sports: Daily Fantasy Sports, Season-Long Fantasy Sports, Salary Cap Fantasy Sports, Draft-Based Fantasy Sports

4) By Poker: Texas Holdem, Omaha, Seven Card Stud, Five Card Draw

5) By Other Skill Games: Memory Games, Action Skill Games, Simulation Games

View the full skill gaming market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/skill-gaming-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Skill Gaming Market Landscape?

In the Skill Gaming Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. Forecasted growth indicates that the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most rapid development within the prediction period. The report encompasses all regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Skill Gaming Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gaming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gaming-global-market-report

Arcade Gaming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/arcade-gaming-global-market-report

Casino Gaming Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/casino-gaming-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.