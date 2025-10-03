Western Cape Education on drone pilot training

Learners from across the Western Cape are diving into the world of drones through the Unmanned Aerial Systems Course, blending classroom theory with hands-on drone piloting and real-world aviation technology.

Delivered by Focus Air Western Cape and facilitated by Dr Ismail Teladia, Senior Curriculum Planner for Life Orientation/Life Skills at the Western Cape Education Department, the initiative forms part of the Western Cape Government’s Growth For Jobs Strategy (G4J). This strategic programme is designed to introduce learners to new career pathways and equip them with future-ready skills in high-growth sectors.

Over the course of several weeks, participants from Worcester Gymnasium, De Rust Futura Academy in Grabouw, and Livingstone High School in Claremont immersed themselves in the fundamentals of drone operation, aviation safety, and remote piloting techniques. The programme culminated in formal examinations, after which all successful candidates were awarded certificates of competence.

Mogammad Nazier Adhikarie, a teacher at Livingstone High School and a certified Aircraft Structural Maintenance Engineer/Technician, praised the course’s alignment with industry standards: “I strongly believe that this programme provided a tangible incentive for our learners. Their excitement during both the theory and practical lessons was evident. I enjoyed the programme tremendously and would strongly encourage fellow educators to upskill themselves in new technology fields to better prepare learners for the future.”

Shaddai Mukendi, a Grade 10 learner at Livingstone High School, described the course as an intriguing, tough and amazing experience: “I never really took an interest in drones until this programme. I joined out of curiosity and ended up learning a lot while having fun. This course was not easy, though. There were many rules, theories, and technical details I had to learn. Balancing my hectic school schedule with my responsibilities at home was a huge challenge, but I toughed it out to be part of this amazing programme. I would like to thank our instructor and the team for being so supportive and patient. They gave me the opportunity to learn and fly a real drone—something I never dreamed I would do.”

Worcester Gymnasium shared feedback from Focus Air on the school’s Facebook page: “It was a privilege to engage with your learners, whose enthusiasm and interest in aviation and drone technology were both encouraging and inspiring.”

The school expressed pride in its learners and teachers for embracing the opportunity and expanding their skill sets.

Provincial Minister for Education in the Western Cape, Minister David Maynier, said: “Offering these kinds of opportunities for our learners creates pathways into employment in new economic fields, that will help drive economic growth in our province. I encourage every learner who has the opportunity to participate in these kinds of courses to grab that opportunity with both hands, and invest in their own future!”

By integrating cutting-edge technology into the classroom, this initiative not only broadened educational horizons but also ignited curiosity in the rapidly evolving field of unmanned aviation, preparing the next generation for careers that are truly taking off.

