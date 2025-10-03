CCAC unveils a case involving a deputy superintendent who allegedly abused his power for a long time to circumvent customs inspection at borders

MACAU, October 3 - The CCAC detected a case where a deputy superintendent of the Public Security Police Force who allegedly abused his power by repeatedly using the channel for staff with his family and requested his subordinates to handle the customs clearance procedures when entering Macao through the immigration station under his supervision, circumventing normal customs inspection procedures at borders.

The CCAC found in the investigation that between 2020 and 2024, the deputy superintendent involved, alone or with his family, entered and exited Macao through the immigration station under his supervision for over 100 times, bypassing the normal immigration channels for residents or visitors. Instead, he used his police identification card to enter the channel for staff within the restricted area to complete the clearance procedures. Furthermore, when entering Macao, he even bypassed the customs inspection area, circumventing customs inspection and disregarding immigration control measures and order of clearance in the Macao SAR.

The deputy superintendent allegedly committed abuse of power provided for and punishable by the Penal Code. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office and reported to the Public Security Police Force. The CCAC would like to reiterate that public servants, especially law enforcement officers, must be strictly disciplined and must not take chances in challenging the law.