Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais to commence service from Monday

MACAU, October 3 - The Macao Government Services Centre located on the ground floor of Edifício Mong Son in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais will officially open at 12:00 noon on 6 October to provide the public with a more comfortable environment and more convenient services. The Members of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Community Service Consultative Committees of three districts visited the Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais today (3 October) to gain an understanding of the services and operation of the Centre.

Guided by the staff, the delegation of the Members of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Community Service Consultative Committees of three districts visited the service counters, the 24-hour self-service centre, designated area for cross-boundary self-services, waiting and rest area, self-service photocopying area, parent-child washroom, nursing room and other facilities and equipment of the Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, with the aim of understanding the daily operation of the Centre and the services provided.

The Macao Government Services Centre in Avenida de Venceslau de Morais will officially commence public services at 12:00 noon on 6 October. It is equipped with 57 service counters, providing over 300 services from 24 public departments, and the scale of the 24-hour government self-service centre is expanded to offer over 60 self-services from various government departments. In addition, the newly added “designated area for cross-boundary self-services” is equipped with self-service machines such as “Yuezhizhu” of Guangdong province and the “Shangshitong” of Hengqin to further promote the connectivity of cross-boundary services.

In addition to making a booking and taking a ticket via Macao One Account, the public can also take a ticket on site and use the electronic ticket-taking and electronic number calling service. There are bus stops and public car parks in the vicinity of the Centre to facilitate public access for processing various services. Should there be enquiries, the public are welcome to call 2845 1515 or visit the Macao Government Services Centre website www.csraem.gov.mo.