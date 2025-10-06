Finale shows of Macao International Fireworks Display Contest are rescheduled to 11 October

MACAU, October 6 - Originally scheduled for tonight (6 October), the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest (two fireworks shows of the British and Brazilian companies) are postponed to this Saturday night (11 October) owing to the impact of Typhoon Matmo on advance fireworks installation and other preparatory tasks. The two fireworks shows will be held at 9 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. this Saturday night (11 October). Macao residents and visitors are welcome to enjoy the two finale fireworks shows at vintage points.

The iconic parallel activity, Fireworks Carnival, will also take place on the waterfront next to Macao Science Center from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on 11 October.

In accord with the current typhoon season in Macao, MGTO has formulated the contingency plan for adverse weather and typhoon situations. The Office will closely monitor the special weather forecasts provided by the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau through the interdepartmental mechanism, thus making timely assessments and adjustments to the event arrangements. Any event adjustments will be announced to the public as soon as possible.

For more information about the 33rd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, please visit the event website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.