Teleconsultation Services Now Available at Health Call Clinic, DHCC – DHA Approved

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Call Clinic , a trusted multi-specialty medical facility in Dubai Healthcare City, has launched DHA-approved psychiatry teleconsultation services. This makes it easier for patients across Dubai to connect with a licensed psychiatrist through secure and private online consultations.This service provides convenient access for individuals seeking professional mental health support for conditions such as anxiety, depression, stress, and other psychiatric concerns — without the need to travel.The initiative reflects Health Call Clinic’s commitment to improving mental health access across Dubai while complying with DHA’s strict regulatory guidelines.“Mental health care should be accessible and confidential,” said Dr. Indira Priyadarshini , Consultant Psychiatrist at Health Call Clinic. “Through our DHA-approved teleconsultation service, patients can now receive professional psychiatric care online, with the same commitment to quality and patient care as in-person visits.”Key Benefits for Patients: DHA-approved online psychiatry consultations/ teleconsultation in Dubai Secure and confidential digital platform for patient privacy Convenient access for patients across the UAE and abroad Care led by a qualified Consultant Psychiatrist Support for anxiety, depression, stress, and mood disorders and others mental healthconcern.Health Call Clinic emphasizes that all psychiatry teleconsultation sessions follow DHA regulations, ensuring ethical and evidence-based medical care.About Dr. Indira PriyadarshiniDr. Indira Priyadarshini is a UK-trained Psychiatrist with over 19 years of experience, a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, and certified by the UK General Medical Council. She provides comprehensive care through psychotherapy and medication management, addressing depression, anxiety, stress, mood disorders, psychosis, schizophrenia, ADHD, and ASD. With a special focus on women’s mental health, she now practices at Health Call Clinic, Dubai Healthcare City.About Health Call ClinicLocated in Dubai Healthcare City, Health Call Clinic provides multi-specialty outpatient services including Rheumatology, Psychiatry, Counseling, Preventive Health, and Vaccinations. The clinic’s Western-qualified healthcare professionals are committed to patient-centered, evidence-based medical care.

