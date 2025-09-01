Dubai Counselor Ms. Fariha Khan Stresses Mental Readiness as Key to Bariatric Surgery Success

Health Call Clinic counselor Ms. Fariha Khan emphasizes psychological support before and after bariatric surgery to improve long-term weight loss outcomes.

Counseling before and after bariatric surgery helps patients adapt, cope, and achieve sustainable results.” — Ms. Fariha Khan, Health Call Clinic, DHCC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bariatric surgery is increasingly recognized as an effective intervention for individuals struggling with obesity and its associated health risks. Yet, beyond the physical procedure, psychological readiness and behavioral adjustments play crucial role in both preparing for and adjusting after the procedure to sustain long-term success.Ms. Fariha Khan, a counsellor with experience in assessment for psychological readiness for bariatric surgery and pre and post bariatric surgery counselling, explains “the decision to undergo weight loss surgery is often the result of years of physical and emotional struggles, it is not just a standalone medical procedure—it is a structured, multidisciplinary pathway designed to ensure safety, effectiveness, and lasting benefit. A central element of this pathway is the psychological assessment, grounded in evidence-based practice that determines whether patients are ready physically and mentally for this surgery.Psychological support improves the chances of long-term success, as emotional factors are closely linked to eating habits, coping strategies, and weight regain. Ms. Khan explains that a psychological assessment is important to rule out undiagnosed or untreated mental health issues as these conditions can interfere with recovery and long-term weight loss success. Ms. Khan explains that assessment is not meant to exclude patients unnecessarily, but it is to make sure they patients are well-supported and set up for success.Furthermore patients’ need to understand what it entails, understand the risks and lifelong changes required post-surgery. Pre- and post-surgery support is tailored to an individual’s mental health and behavioural needs. According to Ms. Khan, pre- and post-bariatric surgery counselling is essential as bariatric surgery involves major lifestyle and emotional changes. Counselling is tailored to individual needs.• Pre-surgery counselling: Helps identify any mental health issues like depression or anxiety that could affect recovery. Ensures patients fully understand the surgery’s risks, benefits, and lifelong changes required. Assesses motivation and readiness to commit to necessary lifestyle changes (for example; diet, exercise, follow-ups). Helps patients set realistic expectations.• Post-surgery counselling: Supports patients through emotional challenges like mood swings, body image issues, or frustration with weight loss. Helps prevent or manage “addiction transfer” (e.g, replacing overeating with alcohol use).Provides strategies to cope with stress without turning to food. Encourages adherence to new eating habits, nutritional guidelines, and medical follow-upboosts long-term weight maintenance and overall well-being.In short, counselling helps patients prepare mentally and emotionally for surgery, manage changes afterwards and setbacks therefore increases their chances of lasting success.According to Ms. Khan, pre-surgery counseling typically involves evaluating whether the individual is mentally and emotionally prepared for the significant lifestyle changes that come with the procedure. “We explore expectations, coping strategies, and their support system,” she notes. “Understanding the motivation behind the decision helps prevent impulsive choices and prepares the individual for long-term commitment.”After surgery, the counseling focus shifts. Patients often face unanticipated changes in mood, identity, and relationships. “Some patients may grieve the loss of food as a coping mechanism. Others may struggle with body image even as they lose weight. These are important and valid psychological experiences,” Khan explains.She emphasizes that post-operative counseling can help manage these changes by introducing behavioral strategies, cognitive tools, and stress management techniques tailored to the individual’s situation. “We also talk about relapse prevention, managing emotional triggers, and how to build a lifestyle that supports their goals.”Chronic stress, poor coping mechanisms, and unmanaged psychological symptoms are among the common factors that may lead to post-surgical weight regain. Addressing these proactively through structured counseling can help patients develop healthier thought patterns and behaviors that support lasting outcomes.She adds that sometimes a single session of initial assessment or consultation can help clarify what support is needed. “It’s not always a long-term commitment. Sometimes people just need a starting point, or someone to reflect things back to them objectively.”Mental health professionals like Ms. Khan play an essential role in helping patients achieve a more comprehensive recovery and improved quality of life.Research consistently shows that weight loss outcomes improve when psychological factors are addressed alongside physical health. Ms. Khan emphasizes that addressing the psychological side of weight loss is not optional—it’s essential.Counselling program includes a pre-surgical assessment to evaluate a patient’s mental preparedness, motivation, and understanding of the lifestyle changes required. This assessment can help identify potential barriers and ensure the individual is emotionally ready for the procedure. Post-operative support focuses on helping patients adapt to their new lifestyle. Counselling sessions may address areas such as mood fluctuations, adjustment to physical changes, relationship dynamics, and relapse prevention. Ms. Khan also incorporates behavioral strategies, cognitive tools, and stress management techniques tailored to each patient’s journey.Ms. Fariha Khan, is a British trained Counselor focusing on pre- and post-surgery psychological support for bariatric patients at Health Call ClinicAbout Health Call Clinic:Health Call Clinic, located in Dubai Healthcare City, offers a multidisciplinary approach to healthcare including medical, mental health, and wellness services.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.