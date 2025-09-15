When Screens Take Over: Health Call Clinic Counselor Warns of Hidden Psychological Costs for Children

Parents play a critical role by modeling balanced behavior themselves.

Dubai counselor Ms. Fariha Khan highlights how excessive screen use impacts children’s brain development, focus, emotions, and sleep quality.

“Excessive screen use doesn’t just waste time—it rewires children’s brains, disrupts sleep, and replaces essential real-world learning.”” — Ms. Fariha Khan, Counselor Health Call Clinic, DHCC

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excessive use of iPads, gaming, and the internet is more than a lifestyle concern—it can reshape children’s brain development, mental health, and social-emotional skills. According to Ms. Fariha Khan , Counselor at Health Call Clinic – Dubai Healthcare City, the true cost of screen overuse is not only in time spent online, but in the critical developmental opportunities that children lose.Key Psychological Impacts of Excessive Screen Use in Children:1. Brain Development & Cognitive Impact – Interactive apps and games flood the brain with dopamine, reducing sensitivity to natural pleasures such as reading, outdoor play, and face-to-face social interaction.2. Attention & Focus Problems – High-intensity online content trains the brain for constant stimulation, weakening focus for real-world tasks like studying or reading.3. Emotional & Social Development Risks – Over-reliance on screens as a coping tool limits self-regulation, empathy, and communication skills, often leading to mood swings and behavioral challenges.4. Sleep & Mood Effects – Stimulating content delays sleep onset, reducing sleep quality and increasing irritability, anxiety, and low academic performance.5. Addictive Behaviour Patterns – Many apps mimic gambling mechanisms, making children especially vulnerable since their brain’s impulse-control center is still developing until their mid-20s.The Bigger Concern: Missed Developmental Opportunities“The harm lies not only in ‘too much screen time,’ but in what it displaces,” explains Ms. Khan. “Without balanced offline engagement, children risk underdeveloped impulse control, heightened dependency on stimulation, and reduced emotional resilience.”Promoting Healthy Screen HabitsMs. Khan recommends that families set clear screen time limits, create “No Phone Zones” in dining rooms and bedrooms, and encourage alternative activities such as reading, journaling, or light stretching before bedtime. Parents play a critical role by modeling balanced behavior themselves.“To protect children’s well-being, screen use should be limited at least one hour before sleep. Professional counseling may also be necessary if challenges persist,” adds Ms. Khan.About Health Call ClinicLocated in Dubai Healthcare City, Health Call Clinic provides multidisciplinary healthcare services with a focus on evidence-based medical and psychological care. The clinic’s counseling department, led by Ms. Fariha Khan, supports children, adolescents, and families in addressing modern challenges such as digital overuse, mental health, and emotional well-being.Media Contact:Health Call Clinic – Dubai Healthcare City📞 +971 4 363 5343 | WhatsApp +971 52 197 1179

