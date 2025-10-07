pRxEngage partners with Barts Health NHS Trust to broaden access and awareness in clinical research

Connecting communities, hospitals and digital platforms to make research more visible and trusted. Raising awareness and improving access through trusted partnerships and technology. Barts Health NHS Trust, representing one of the UK’s largest and most diverse NHS Trusts, and a key partner in broadening access to clinical research. Building a more inclusive research ecosystem where everyone can find their place. The pRxEngage represents a commitment to accessibility, trust and connection in clinical research.

Partnership aims to make research more visible, inclusive and trusted, reaching patients through community outreach, multilingual resources and plain language.

Partnering with Barts Health gives us a unique chance to engage communities that have historically been harder to reach, and to work alongside one of the most respected NHS Trusts in the country” — Keith Berelowitz

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pRxEngage , a health technology platform dedicated to making clinical studies more accessible, is proud to announce their partnership with Barts Health NHS Trust , one of the UK’s largest and most diverse NHS Trusts.This collaboration will focus on increasing awareness of clinical research opportunities across Barts’ patient communities, with a particular emphasis on reaching people who are often underrepresented in trials. By sharing study information in clear, plain language and multiple languages, pRxEngage will support Barts in building trust and enabling more people to learn about, and participate in, research that could benefit them and their families.“Our mission at pRxEngage is to ensure that no one is left behind when it comes to research opportunities,” said Keith Berelowitz, CEO of pRxEngage. “Partnering with Barts Health gives us a unique chance to engage communities that have historically been harder to reach, and to work alongside one of the most respected NHS Trusts in the country to ensure studies are more inclusive and representative.”Together, pRxEngage and Barts Health will work to expand diversity, accessibility, and inclusiveness in clinical research, while also providing opportunities for patients to take part in studies coordinated by Barts’ research teams. By connecting with a wide range of local communities, this partnership will help ensure that clinical research reflects the populations who will ultimately benefit from new treatments.Through this partnership, pRxEngage and Barts Health will also explore new ways of engaging patients and the public, including community channels, digital tools, and multilingual resources, ensuring that research opportunities are visible not only within hospitals but across the wider community.About pRxEngagepRxEngage is a health technology platform that helps people learn about and connect with clinical studies. It is designed to make trials more accessible through clear, plain language study profiles, multi language translations, and behavioural science informed tools that support awareness, understanding, and relatability and ultimately retention.About Barts Health NHS TrustBarts Health NHS Trust is one of the largest NHS Trusts in the country, providing care to a diverse population across East London and beyond. The world renowned Barts Heart Centre is a leading centre for cardiovascular research and innovation, running one of the largest cardiology research portfolios in the United Kingdom.

