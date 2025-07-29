Fuelled by an Oversubscribed Seed Round, pRxEngage Aims to Make Clinical Trials a Real Option for All

Because your trial should fit your life not just your diagnosis. Understanding is the first step to saying yes. From Atlanta to Accra, access shouldn’t have a postcode. Trust isn't given, it’s built through connection, direction, and action. When clarity meets care, the right match isn't a miracle—it's design.

With 30K+ users in the past month alone, pRxEngage is turning discovery into action, making clinical trial access smarter, more personal, and more human.

We’re not here to replace the clinical trial recruitment process, we’re here to make it more relatable, understandable, and a real option that supports people's health journey.” — Keith Berelowitz

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than three months from launch, pRxEngage is already reshaping how patients and communities engage with clinical research. The AI-powered, behavioral science-driven platform has initiated thousands of clinical trial discovery journeys, listed trials across six continents, and attracted growing interest from global biopharma, CROs, research sites, and community groups. Most significantly patients are engaging and finding clinical trials they want to be part of.Unlike platforms that search for problems after building a solution, pRxEngage was built from the ground up to address the root causes of clinical trial exclusion, complexity, and mistrust.“We built this because trial recruitment has not kept up with the world we live in today and patients are tired of being treated like data points,” said Keith Berelowitz, Founder and CEO of pRxEngage. “Our goal is to replace confusion with clarity, friction with flow, and fear with trust.”The Challenge and the Opportunity• $2.6B+: average cost to bring a drug to market¹• 80% of trials miss enrollment targets²• 30% dropout rates are typical³• Yet, over 80% of patients would participate if trials were easier to find and understand⁴With the widening NIH funding gap making it harder for U.S.-based research to remain accessible, especially for underserved communities. pRxEngage helps fill that gap by creating more inclusive, community-based pathways into research, ensuring that progress doesn’t leave patients behind. These pathways are replicated globally, with the platform and its easy to understand clinical trial information and self service assessment tools being available to view in 45 languages in countries worldwide. This is a platform focused on connecting the right patients to the right research wherever that may be.To better understand what stands between willingness and participation, pRxEngage conducted a survey of 157 patients across the UK, USA, Canada, and Europe.The findings reinforced what the industry often underestimates:• 80.6% said they are willing to join a clinical trial• Yet only 30.6% actually haveThis gap isn’t about fear or lack of motivation. It’s driven by real-world, addressable barriers:• 51% cited travel distance as a major obstacle• 51% pointed to strict eligibility criteria• 43% didn’t know where to look• 32% found trial information complex or unclear• 32% were concerned about potential side effects“Too often, we assume patients are unwilling when they’re actually unsupported,” said Berelowitz. “This is exactly why our platform exists to turn intent into action by removing the friction that holds people back from participating in research.”AI Where It Works. Humans Where It Matters.pRxEngage blends AI-driven matching with behavioral science and real human support. The platform guides patients toward suitable studies while preserving the essential role of physicians, coordinators, and advocates in building trust.“AI should never replace empathy. But it can remove noise, eliminate delays, and support better matches,” said Berelowitz. “We’ve designed pRxEngage to know when to lead and when to get out of the way.”Making Trials Familiar Through a Dating App LensTo make clinical trials more accessible, pRxEngage draws from a universally understood model: dating apps.“Most people don’t know what a clinical trial really is,” said Berelowitz. “But many know what it means to swipe, explore, and evaluate fit. That’s exactly how clinical trial discovery should feel.”As one new user put it:“It felt a bit like a dating app, especially the way it got my attention. You got me to look, and then took the fear away. That’s what made me stay on the site.”This is not about trivializing research, it's about normalizing participation.Platform Growth and Reach (as of July 2025)• Over 10,000 clinical trials listed currently seeking patients across a wide variety of medical conditions• Over 31,000 unique visitors to the platform in under one month• Trials listed across North America, UK, Europe, South America, Africa, and Southeast and East Asia• 67% of traffic from organic and peer referrals• 42% of patients return to explore additional studies• Thousands of patient journeys initiatedLeadership Expansion and Strategic TractionTo accelerate scale and execution, pRxEngage has strengthened its leadership team with proven operators across health tech, biotech, and SaaS:David Guthrie, CTO of REPAY and former CTO at Sharecare, WebMD, and PGi, has joined the Board, bringing his wealth of experience to support the technical team and provide his unique insights.“I’m excited to help improve healthcare access by leveraging pRxEngage’s model, using cloud and AI to remove barriers and connect patients with life saving opportunities,” said Guthrie.Daniel Graff Radford, a seasoned CEO with a track record of scaling and transforming technology platforms, also joins the Board. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, commercial execution, and long term growth.Jeffrey Cehelsky joins as Chief Biopharma Strategy & Solutions Officer. With decades of experience at companies including Millennium (Takeda), Alnylam, and Intellia, Cehelsky brings deep expertise in biotech commercialization and clinical operations.Wain Kellum, CEO of Canto, joins as a strategic advisor with a legacy of scaling global SaaS companies. His leadership experience and operational insights complement the lived experience embedded throughout the pRxEngage team.These appointments reinforce pRxEngage’s commitment to meets the needs of all stakeholders; patients, sponsors, sites, and community partners with rigour, empathy, and purpose.Importantly, pRxEngage is not just built for patients but with them. Patients power the organization from within, holding significant roles across product, operations, and strategy. Their lived experience is embedded in every layer of the platform, ensuring it remains grounded, human-centered, and accountable to the communities it serves.Backed by Belief, Not BuzzwordsFollowing a significantly oversubscribed seed round, pRxEngage turned away further capital to stay lean and focused. In a market that now demands real-world ROI, the platform’s additive yet disruptive approach is resonating with sponsors, sites, and community partners and most significantly patients.“We chose to cap our round not out of caution, but conviction and to stay lean and focused” said Berelowitz. “The capital we raised gives us a long runway and the freedom to continue to build on what matters: a platform that is already attracting high numbers of patients and a pipeline of AI assisted and behaviorally driven tools and features that truly serve patients and the stakeholders that make up the clinical trial ecosystem.”What sits at the heart of the mission is the impact the platform can have on delivering hope to patients through awareness and accessibility of clinical trials. Berelowitz went on to add, “We are not here to replace the clinical trial recruitment process. We are here to make it more relatable, understandable, and a real option that supports people's health journey.”About pRxEngagepRxEngage is a patient-powered clinical research platform that uses AI and behavioral science to help patients discover and connect with trials that genuinely fit their lives. The platform supports sponsors, sites, and community groups with a more inclusive, effective approach to participant engagement and retention across the clinical trial journey, www.prxengage.com References1. Deloitte. (2025, March 25). Global pharma R&D returns rise.2. Kalyva, M., et al. (2025). JMIR Formative Research, 9, e55513.3. ACRP. (2023, February 22). Unique Considerations for Patient Retention.4. Clinical Leader. (2024, March 20). CISCRP Patient Survey.

Connecting patients, researchers & advocates worldwide with one mission: making clinical trial discovery as easy and intuitive as finding your next match.

