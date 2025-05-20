pRxEngage Launches to Revolutionize Clinical Trial Access and Engagement

Sylvester is the reason for pRxEngage pRxEngage logo

New Platform Aims to Remove Barriers and Restore Trust in Clinical Trials Through Simplicity and Transparency

Losing my best friend at 11 to Sickle Cell Disease planted a seed. My own health scare decades later forced it to grow. When I became the patient, I realized just how broken the system truly was.” — Keith Berelowitz, Founder and CEO of pRxEngage

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- pRxEngage , a groundbreaking platform designed to transform how clinical trials connect with patients, has officially launched. Created to simplify patient engagement with clinical trials, pRxEngage provides patients, researchers, and biopharma sponsors with clear, actionable pathways to trial enrolment. The platform is live and accessible at pRxEngage.com.Its launch today, May 20th, aptly coincides with World Clinical Trials Day, underscoring pRxEngage's commitment to advancing medical research and improving patient access to vital clinical research.Special Launch Initiative: Spotlight on Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) with The PBC FoundationIn a significant initiative for its launch, pRxEngage is proud to announce its collaboration with inaugural community partner, The PBC Foundation. The PBC Foundation is the only organization exclusively dedicated to supporting people affected by Primary Biliary Cholangitis. Operating internationally, they provide comprehensive information and support services to patients, families, and healthcare professionals, aiming to improve the lives and outcomes for everyone affected by PBC (Learn more at https://www.pbcfoundation.international/ ).To mark this partnership and shine a spotlight on PBC and the vital research in this area, pRxEngage will initially ONLY feature studies focused on Primary Biliary Cholangitis that are not yet recruiting or are actively recruiting. "On launch day, in recognition of our inaugural community partner, we are going live only with studies for Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) so as to shine a spotlight on this medical condition and the significant amount of research going on in this space," explained Keith Berelowitz, Founder and CEO of pRxEngage. "As the days and weeks progress, we will be adding more and more studies to the platform to ensure this is of benefit to a wide range of patients whom all need a little help."Mo Christie, Head of Patient Services for the PBC Foundation added: “We are so excited to be collaborating with pRxEngage which is launching on World Clinical Trials Day. It is an exciting time for research within PBC, not just for disease progression but also symptom management and this invaluable resource will help the PBC community in accessing research opportunities.” This timely collaboration provides the PBC community with a valuable resource, simplifying the path to discovering potentially life-changing research opportunities, especially as the world recognizes the contributions of clinical trials.Swipe Right on ResearchMuch like a dating app connects people based on compatibility, pRxEngage matches patients to clinical trials that pique their interest and helps them understand the assessments required to determine their eligibility. Through a simple, web-based, mobile-first application, patients can filter trials based on their medical condition and location. They can also assess their potential eligibility and the mental capacity needed to cope with the rigors of a clinical trial through to completion—eliminating guesswork and dramatically reducing frustration. This seamless process not only saves time but also ensures patients are connected with studies where they have the highest chance of acceptance. Researchers benefit from immediate visibility into qualified candidates, akin to how medical teams triage cases in A&E departments, thereby accelerating enrollment and reducing overhead costs.Founder's Vision“Losing my best friend at 11 to Sickle Cell Disease planted a seed. My own health scare decades later finally forced it to grow,” said Berelowitz. “For years, I lived and breathed clinical research, understanding the science and the process. But when I became the patient, I realised just how broken the system truly was. I was completely lost navigating clinical trials, and I knew if I struggled, others would too. That’s why I built pRxEngage.”Berelowitz continued, “Our mission is to simplify access and eliminate the confusion that has plagued clinical trials for years. With pRxEngage, patients don’t have to wade through dense, jargon-filled documents. They get clear, actionable information in a way that makes sense.”Barriers in Medical ResearchFinding the right patients for clinical trials remains one of the largest barriers in medical research. Approximately 80% of clinical trials are delayed or closed due to recruitment issues, with 37% of sites under-enrolling and 11% failing to enrol a single patient. These delays can cost sponsors between $600,000 and $8 million per day. Furthermore, 85% of trials fail to recruit enough patients, and 89% are delayed due to recruitment problems. Traditional methods rely heavily on generalised advertising or clinic-based recruitment, which often fails to connect with suitable candidates effectively.“Recruitment inefficiencies cost millions in delays and slow the progression of potentially life-saving treatments,” said Charlie and Ethan, the Engineering Team at pRxEngage. “For many of us, this project was incredibly personal. We didn’t even realise the depth of the problem until Keith’s passion and vision became infectious. His drive to change the status quo inspired us to create something truly transformative.”pRxEngage is designed to enhance clarity for both patients and clinical researchers, enabling seamless connections without traditional barriers. Its user-friendly interface and real-time data insights allow researchers to identify and engage with suitable patients faster than ever before.Clinical Trials That Changed LivesThe transformative power of clinical trials is seen in countless patient journeys. Here are some impactful stories that showcase the real-world benefits of medical research:Early Detection Through Genetic ScreeningA pivotal clinical trial focused on individuals with a specific genetic mutation significantly improved early detection of prostate cancer. Participants underwent regular screenings, leading to early diagnosis and timely treatment. This proactive approach not only extended lives but also highlighted the importance of personalised medicine in cancer prevention.Long-Term Remission in Pediatric CancerA groundbreaking trial involving innovative therapy demonstrated remarkable success in treating a rare pediatric cancer. A young participant achieved complete remission, maintaining a cancer-free status for over 18 years. This case exemplifies the potential of targeted therapies in providing durable responses in hard-to-treat cancers.Advancements in Breast Cancer TreatmentAn international clinical trial introduced a new approach that combined therapy for early-stage triple-negative breast cancer. The study showed significant improvements in preventing cancer recurrence and enhancing overall survival rates. This has since become a new standard of care, offering hope to patients worldwide.Gene Therapy for Rare Blood DisordersA clinical trial exploring gene therapy provided a breakthrough for patients with a rare blood disorder. By addressing the underlying genetic defect, participants experienced substantial health improvements, reducing the need for ongoing treatments and hospital visits. This advancement marks a significant step toward curing genetic diseases.Immunotherapy in Advanced MelanomaA patient diagnosed with advanced melanoma participated in a clinical trial testing a novel immunotherapy approach. The treatment led to a complete response, with the patient remaining cancer-free for over a decade. This success story underscores the transformative impact of immunotherapy in oncology.These stories are evidence of the crucial role that clinical trials play in medical breakthroughs. pRxEngage exists to make these connections easier, faster, and more accessible to patients around the globe.Bridging the Gap in Remote TrialsDecentralised and remote clinical trials are reshaping the research landscape, offering patients the opportunity to participate from the comfort of their homes. However, the largest barrier to this model has been recruitment—specifically finding eligible patients outside of traditional medical hubs. The hub-and-spoke model often struggles to reach patients in rural or underserved areas, where access to trial sites is limited.pRxEngage directly addresses this challenge by extending the reach of clinical trials beyond the constraints of physical proximity. Through its digital platform, researchers can easily identify and engage with patients who are suitable for remote participation, expanding access to life-changing treatments without the need for constant travel. This approach not only accelerates recruitment but also opens new possibilities for real-world data collection, increasing the depth and diversity of clinical insights.Increasing Diversity in Clinical TrialsOne of the greatest challenges in clinical trials is achieving a diverse participant pool. Many studies are conducted in regions that are racially and ethnically homogenous, limiting the understanding of how treatments affect different populations. pRxEngage addresses this gap by leveraging its global platform to connect patients from around the world to clinical trials, regardless of geographic barriers. This expanded reach not only accelerates recruitment but also enhances the genetic and situational diversity of clinical study samples, paving the way for more representative and inclusive research.By enabling patients from diverse backgrounds to access trials that would have otherwise been out of reach, pRxEngage helps ensure that clinical research is reflective of the global population. This inclusivity is not just beneficial—it's essential for developing treatments that are effective for everyone.Clinical trials are advancing research across a broad spectrum of diseases and conditions. Here are the top 15 that are actively targeted for breakthrough therapies:1. Cancer (various types)2. Cardiovascular Diseases3. Neurological Disorders (Alzheimer's, Parkinson's)4. Diabetes5. Chronic Respiratory Diseases6. Autoimmune Diseases (Lupus, Rheumatoid Arthritis)7. Infectious Diseases (HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis)8. Mental Health Disorders (Depression, Anxiety)9. Gastrointestinal Disorders (IBD, Crohn's)10. Rare Diseases (Cystic Fibrosis, Huntington's)11. Kidney Diseases12. Muscular Dystrophy13. Multiple Sclerosis14. Sickle Cell Disease15. StrokeCall to Action:Discover how pRxEngage is transforming clinical trial access. Visit https://prxengage.com/ to learn more, explore ongoing trials (on launch focusing exclusively on PBC), or schedule a platform demonstration.About pRxEngagepRxEngage is a digital platform that simplifies clinical trial enrolment for patients and researchers cost-effectively and time-efficiently. Leveraging real-time analytics and transparent pathways, it accelerates recruitment and improves engagement. Patients access understandable trial information, while researchers benefit from streamlined workflows. Our core mission is connecting the right patients with the right trials. Visit https://prxengage.com/ About The PBC FoundationThe PBC Foundation is the only international organisation exclusively dedicated to providing comprehensive support and information to those affected by Primary Biliary Cholangitis. They work tirelessly to improve the lives and outcomes for individuals with PBC, their families, and caregivers. By offering extensive resources, fostering a supportive global community, and raising awareness among healthcare professionals, the Foundation empowers patients and ensures they receive the best possible care and understanding. For more information, visit https://www.pbcfoundation.international/ Understanding Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC)Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the liver. The immune system mistakenly attacks and gradually destroys the small bile ducts within the liver, which are crucial for transporting bile to aid digestion and eliminate waste. This damage leads to bile build-up, inflammation, scarring (fibrosis), and can eventually cause cirrhosis and liver failure. PBC predominantly affects women, and while some individuals may be asymptomatic in early stages, common symptoms include fatigue, persistent itchy skin (pruritus), and dry eyes/mouth.

