FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET”

My mother, above all else, was a survivor. I felt compelled to explore and document her extraordinary, but often underrated career, from the perspectives of those who loved and admired her.” — Filmmaker Andrew Stevens

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the documentary feature STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET, which is now available to rent/own in the U.S. on digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms on October 3, 2025, as well as on DVD starting October 7, 2025.

STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET tells the story of Stella Stevens, one of Hollywood’s final true starlets who blossomed into a movie star and helped challenge and transform the male-dominated studio system of Old Hollywood. The film explores both her personal journey and professional career, which spanned from the final days of the classic studio era to the emergence of New Hollywood. During a time of sweeping social change, including the fight for women’s rights and human rights for all races and identities, Stella used her voice and platform as a dedicated advocate, leaving a lasting legacy on and off the screen.

Directed by Andrew Stevens, STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET was also written and produced by Stevens. Rick Moore, Adam Biddle and Hicham Benkirane served as Executive Producers. Subjects interviewed include Quentin Tarantino, Vivica A. Fox, Kin Shriner, Sandie Newton, Leonard Maltin, Andrew Stevens, Barbra Luna, Fred Specktor, Courtney Joyner, Fred Olen Ray, Cathy St. George, John O'Brien, Dennis McDougal, Aubrey Stevens, Steven Seligman, Donna Weinberger, Melinda Kubick, Kat Campbell, Bruce Kulick, Lisa Kulick, with Lindsey Kongsore reenacting early interviews portraying Stella Stevens.

“My mother, above all else, was a survivor,” said filmmaker Andrew Stevens. “After her passing, I felt compelled to explore and document her extraordinary, but often underrated career, from the perspectives of those who loved and admired her. STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET also sheds light on her personal struggles, which shaped the very outspoken and complex woman who was Stella Stevens.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET directly with filmmaker Andrew Stevens.

STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt29381030/

Official FDM Trailer - STELLA STEVENS: THE LAST STARLET (2025)

