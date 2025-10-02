DOH NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI RECOGNIZED AS A NATIONAL LEADER IN MENTAL HEALTH IN NEW REPORT

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI RECOGNIZED AS A NATIONAL LEADER IN MENTAL HEALTH IN NEW REPORT

25-113

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 01, 2025

HONOLULU – Hawaiʻi has been recognized as one of the top states in the nation for mental health, according to the 2025 State of Mental Health in America report released by Mental Health America. The annual report, which ranks states based on 17 measures of prevalence and access to care, highlights Hawaiʻi’s strong performance in affordability of care, youth well-being and access to providers.

Hawaiʻi ranked No. 1 in the nation for affordability of mental health care and No. 5 for youth flourishing, with a high percentage of adolescents reporting positive mental health. The state also ranked No. 8 for uninsured adults with mental illness, reflecting ongoing efforts to expand insurance coverage and connect residents to care.

“This recognition reflects the progress we’ve made together as a community to strengthen access to mental health services, expand insurance coverage and support our youth,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink. “We are proud of Hawaiʻi’s national leadership in these areas, but we also know there is more work to do to ensure every resident can get the mental health care they need, when and where they need it.”

The report also identifies areas where Hawaiʻi can improve. Hawaiʻi ranked No. 30 for youth preventive health visits, with nearly three in 10 adolescents not receiving a check-up in the past year. Preventive visits are critical for screening and early intervention for conditions like depression and substance use. In addition, Hawaiʻi ranked No. 37 for identifying students with emotional disturbance (ED) for individualized education programs (IEPs), suggesting that many youth with serious mental health needs may not be receiving the specialized school supports they need.

“While we’re encouraged by Hawaiʻi’s rankings in mental health care affordability and youth well-being in this report, it’s also a call to action. Preventive care and supports are great investments when it comes to mental health,” said Tia L. Roberts Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience. “As a state, we are committed to improving our work with schools, families and community partners to ensure young people receive appropriate screenings and services. All our keiki deserve the opportunity to thrive.”

Nationally, the report found that nearly one in four adults experienced a mental illness in 2024, while over 5 million lacked health insurance. Youth mental health showed signs of improvement, but millions still face significant challenges.

DOH continues to collaborate with community partners, schools and healthcare providers to expand access to mental health services across the islands, with a focus on prevention, early intervention and equity.

