Within Health Appoints Roman Kudryashov as Vice President of Engineering

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health, a leader in technology-enabled care for eating disorders, today announced the appointment of Roman Kudryashov as Vice President of Engineering. In this role, Roman will lead the engineering team in developing secure, scalable, and outcomes-oriented platforms for both patients and clinicians. His leadership will be instrumental in expanding access to high-quality eating disorder treatment and advancing Within Health's mission through innovative technology.

Roman brings a decade of experience in building high-performing teams, scaling operations, and designing & delivering on strategic growth opportunities in healthcare technology organizations. Most recently, he served as VP of Product and Engineering at myLaurel, where he collaborated closely with clinical and operational leaders to architect and implement an innovative episodes-of-care infrastructure, enabling the delivery of acute care in the home. Before that, he spearheaded product development and supported the growth of telehealth, care navigation, and service utilization at Pager Health.

"Roman brings a rare combination of hands-on technical depth and operational pragmatism," said Alice Warren-Gregory, COO of Within Health Group. "His proven track record of building exceptional teams, resolving complex challenges, and successfully scaling operations will significantly accelerate our mission to deliver compassionate, high-quality eating disorder care at a national scale."

"Within Health's patients and clinicians engage in technology-facilitated relationships for multiple hours a day, seven days a week. In this realm, truly effective technology should be as invisible as it is impactful – you don't think about it, you know that you're receiving great care, and able to work without friction or frustration," said Roman. "I'm excited to work with the team at Within to scale up the robust foundations that have been laid and to help make a positive difference in people's lives."

At Within Health, Roman's leadership will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission to increase access and deliver comprehensive, personalized care through user-friendly, cutting-edge digital platforms. Roman's new role is the latest in a series of strategic additions that Within Health has made in preparation for continued growth and expansion. "Over the last year, we've seen a powerful validation of our care model with consistent and exceptional patient outcomes and a growing demand for our services. Our continued investment in strategic leadership and technology is positioning us to enter an exciting new stage of growth and expansion, while building on the foundational elements that have made our care so effective thus far," added Warren-Gregory.

About Within Health

Within Health (withinhealth.com) is a physician-founded, clinically led, and intentionally designed fully remote eating disorder treatment provider. The program delivers comprehensive, personalized care at enhanced Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels through integrated therapy, remote patient medical monitoring, advanced nutrition support, and individualized meal interventions. Named a Forbes Top Startup Employer in 2025, Within maintains an average clinical staff tenure of over two years and a turnover rate of just 3.24%, significantly lower than industry standards. With proprietary technology, evidence-based protocols, and consistently strong clinical outcomes, Within sets the benchmark for accessible, effective, and lasting eating disorder treatment.

