Within Health & The Body Equity Alliance, Ambassador Virgie Tovar, Announce Date for Annual Weight Stigma Awareness Week

We can’t continue to treat weight as a moral failure or diagnosis. Weight Stigma Awareness Week is a call to build systems that see and serve the whole person.” — Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Within Health

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health and The Body Equity Alliance proudly announce the dates for the annual Weight Stigma Awareness Week, taking place September 22-26, 2025, under the unifying theme: “Healing Without Harm: Ending Weight Stigma in Healthcare.” This national campaign brings together clinicians, advocates, and individuals with lived experience to address and dismantle weight bias in medical systems and to create pathways for care that heal rather than harm.

This year’s initiative is co-created by Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, leading psychiatrist and Co-Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Within Health, and Chevese Turner, body equity influencer and Founder of The Body Equity Alliance. Together, they are catalyzing a movement for structural reform that centers dignity, safety, and evidence-based care for people of all sizes.

Virgie Tovar, celebrated author, cultural critic, and one of the nation's foremost voices on weight stigma and fat liberation, joins as campaign ambassador and collaborator. A leading expert on body politics, Virgie has spent over a decade educating and empowering individuals to challenge anti-fat bias and reclaim body autonomy through her books, public speaking, and media work.

“Healing must be rooted in dignity,” added Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt. “We can’t continue to treat weight as a moral failure or diagnosis. Weight Stigma Awareness Week is a call to build systems that see and serve the whole person.”

“This campaign is about systemic change. Weight stigma is deeply embedded in our healthcare system, it harms outcomes, erodes trust, and fuels inequity,” said Chevese Turner. “We’re here to interrupt that cycle and demand better.”

Events throughout the week will include virtual panels, provider training, mental health discussions, and powerful stories from individuals impacted by weight-based discrimination. This year’s programming will also spotlight the voices of patients, providers, and community leaders working to end weight stigma in medical settings and beyond.

For more information, to access campaign events, or to join the movement, visit:

weightstigmaawarenessweek.com

About Weight Stigma Awareness Week

Weight Stigma Awareness Week empowers and educates people to end the traumatic and destructive anti-fatness rooted in racism, shame, and discrimination around body shape and size.

About Within Health

Within Health (withinhealth.com) is a physician-founded, clinically led, and intentionally designed, fully remote eating disorder treatment provider. The program delivers comprehensive, personalized care at enhanced Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels through integrated therapy, remote patient medical monitoring, advanced nutrition support, and individualized meal interventions. Named a Forbes Top Startup Employer in 2025, Within maintains an average clinical staff tenure of over two years and a turnover rate of just 3.24%, significantly lower than industry standards. With proprietary technology, evidence-based protocols, and consistently strong clinical outcomes, Within sets the benchmark for accessible, effective, and lasting eating disorder treatment.

About The Body Equity Alliance

Body Equity Alliance is a consulting and advocacy organization working with brands, policymakers, educators, healthcare providers and individuals to promote size diversity, health equity and weight inclusivity for larger bodied individuals.

About Virgie Tovar

Virgie Tovar is an author, educator, and leading expert on weight-based discrimination and fat justice. She is the author of The Self-Love Revolution, You Have the Right to Remain Fat, and Flawless, and has been featured by NPR, The New York Times, and the BBC. Through her work, she helps people break free from diet culture and reclaim their worth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.