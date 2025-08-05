Peer-Reviewed Study Confirms Within Health's Remote PHP/IOP Model Delivers Consistent Results Across Ages

Study confirms strong outcomes across all ages, validating Within Health’s intentionally-designed, fully remote model as a proven alternative to in‑person care.

There is a lack of research on age-based outcomes in remote PHPs/IOPs, and findings from in-person settings are inconsistent. This study helps fill that gap.” — Caitlin B. Shepherd, Ph.D.

COCONUT GROVE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Within Health, a leading provider of fully remote eating disorder treatment, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Eating Disorders: The Journal of Treatment & Prevention. The study, titled "From Stopgap to Opportunity: Outcomes Across Age Groups in an Intentionally Designed, Remote Eating Disorder Treatment Program," provides new evidence that virtual treatment, when intentionally designed for remote delivery, yields meaningful improvements across key clinical domains for all life stages.

The study evaluated treatment response and clinical outcomes for 116 patients who entered Within Health's remote Enhanced Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) and then transitioned to and were discharged from its Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP). Changes in eating disorder symptoms, depressive symptoms, trait anxiety, quality of life, as well as weight restoration for those diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, were compared across adolescents, young adults, and mature adults.

"Most research has focused on pandemic-driven shifts to virtual care, leaving gaps in what we know about remote treatment in other contexts," said Caitlin B. Shepherd, Ph.D., lead author. "There is also a lack of research on age-based outcomes in remote PHPs/IOPs, and findings from in-person settings are inconsistent. This study helps fill that gap and shows that, when thoughtfully designed, remote care supports meaningful progress across age groups."

Key findings include:

Statistically significant improvements in eating disorder symptoms, depression, anxiety, and quality of life, along with weight restoration, specifically for anorexia nervosa patients

No significant differences in treatment response across age groups, indicating consistent effectiveness from adolescence through mature adulthood

Large treatment effects across all domains, matching or exceeding those reported in previous remote adaptations, suggesting potentially stronger results in this purpose-built model

Positive discharge outcomes across age groups, with, on average, eating disorder symptoms below the clinical cut-off, mild depressive symptoms, minor to moderate quality of life impairment, and weight restoration benchmarks achieved where applicable

The study was authored by Caitlin B. Shepherd, Ph.D., and Hannah Wolfe, MSW, from Within Health's internal clinical research team, alongside external consultant Rebecca G. Boswell, Ph.D., and clinical leaders Jessica Genet, Ph, and Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, M.D., highlighting the collaborative integration of clinical and research expertise.

Why It Matters:

Reach: Within Health's remote model has the potential to expand access to high-quality, intensive eating disorder treatment, addressing geographic scarcity of programs offering both PHP and IOP levels of care and overcoming logistical barriers faced by patients balancing the pursuit of recovery with other important life responsibilities and activities.

Engagement: High treatment completion rates and positive outcomes across age groups demonstrate strong patient engagement, likely supported by seamless PHP-to-IOP transitions to ensure continuity of care and age-tailored programming, hallmarks of Within Health's care model.

Differentiation: Unlike programs adapted to telehealth during the pandemic, Within Health was intentionally designed for remote delivery, leveraging innovations and enhanced features like medical monitoring devices, flexible scheduling, and specialized programming that connects patients based on shared experiences.

Conversion (Impact): Outcomes from Within Health's intentionally remote program were comparable to those reported by in-person programs, and in some domains appeared stronger than other remote programs, positioning Within as a leader in intensive eating disorder treatment.

"This study represents a pivotal moment. The data confirm what we've long believed: remote care doesn't have to mean compromised care. When it's built with clinical excellence, compassion, and innovation at its core, it becomes a true lifeline," said Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, MD, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chief Medical Officer of Within Health.

Read the full study here:

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10640266.2025.2534803

About Within Health

Within Health (withinhealth.com) is a physician-founded, clinically led, and intentionally designed, fully remote eating disorder treatment provider. The program delivers comprehensive, personalized care at enhanced Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) levels through integrated therapy, remote patient medical monitoring, advanced nutrition support, and individualized meal interventions. Named a Forbes Top Startup Employer in 2025, Within maintains an average clinical staff tenure of over two years and a turnover rate of just 3.24%, significantly lower than industry standards. With proprietary technology, evidence-based protocols, and consistently strong clinical outcomes, Within sets the benchmark for accessible, effective, and lasting eating disorder treatment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.