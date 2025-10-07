Kuvings Strengthens Its Commitment to Sustainability and Social Responsibility

Kuvings has received the “Laur Konsumenta” (Golden Consumer Award) in Poland for 10 consecutive years. Kuvings actively develops sustainable recipes that reuse leftover pulp from juicing. The pulp produced after juicing is dry and can be reused for baking, cooking, or even making pet treats. Kuvings CEO, Jong Boo Kim Kuvings enhances customer convenience through QR code access.

Kuvings Leads Sustainable Growth Through Eco Materials, Responsible Campaigns, and Consumer-Centered Management

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Champions a Sustainable and Healthy Lifestyle Through Eco-Friendly Materials, AI Campaigns, and Consumer-Centric ManagementGlobal kitchen appliance brand Kuvings( CEO Jong Boo Kim ) continues to embody its philosophy of promoting a “Sustainable Healthy Lifestyle” through a range of social responsibility initiatives. From the use of eco-friendly materials and AI-powered digital campaigns to upcycling recipes and consumer-centered management, Kuvings reinforces its commitment to both people and the planet.1. Eco-Friendly Materials for a Healthier World 🌱Kuvings incorporates the eco-friendly material ECOZENin select product components.Derived from plant-based raw materials, ECOZENis a BPA-free plastic that combines safety with sustainability. This innovation represents Kuvings’ core value: “Healthy Earth, Healthy People.”By integrating sustainable materials into product design, Kuvings continues to lead the industry toward a greener, more responsible future.2. Digital Convenience Through QR Integration📱Enhancing user accessibility, Kuvings has introduced QR codes on its product packaging.Customers can easily access product manuals, video guides, and juicing recipes through a simple scan. This initiative exemplifies Kuvings’ digital transformation, creating a user experience that blends technology, convenience, and wellness.The brand’s approach goes beyond technology adoption—it reflects a thoughtful design philosophy centered on consumer needs and digital empowerment.3. AI Digital Campaign Spreading an Inclusive Message 🤖To commemorate the International Day of Sign Languages (September 23), Kuvings released an AI-powered digital campaign video highlighting the importance of respect for all languages.Illuminated by blue lights across the globe, the campaign delivered a message of inclusion and communication—uniting technology with emotion.Through this initiative, Kuvings showcases its identity as a warm, human-centered brand that connects people beyond the kitchen.4. Zero-Waste Recipes With Recycled Pulp ♻️Kuvings actively develops sustainable recipes that reuse leftover pulp from juicing.By transforming juice pulp into new dishes, the brand advocates for a zero-waste lifestyle and environmentally conscious food culture.These initiatives represent Kuvings’ dedication to reducing food waste and promoting resource circulation, demonstrating how small everyday actions can drive meaningful environmental impact.5. Building Trust Through Consumer-Centered Management (CCM)🤝Since 2010, Kuvings has earned Consumer Centered Management (CCM) certification seven consecutive times—a distinction jointly evaluated by the Korea Consumer Agency and certified by the Fair Trade Commission.This achievement underscores Kuvings’ long-standing commitment to transparency, consumer trust, and continuous improvement in every aspect of its operations.Beyond Korea, the brand has been recognized globally, winning the “Laur Konsumenta” (Golden Consumer Award) in Poland for 10 consecutive years, solidifying its position as one of the most beloved kitchen appliance brands in Europe.

