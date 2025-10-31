Kuvings Outlines Upcoming Black Friday and Cyber Monday Offers for 2025

What's the BEST PICK this Black Friday? Kuvings AUTO10 vs REVO830 Kuvings AUTO10 Named Best Overall Masticating Juicer 2025

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday mega sale season is just around the corner!

IL, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global premium kitchen appliance brand Kuvings is preparing for its annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotional period, during which customers can expect significant savings on its signature slow juicers and professional blender models.With ongoing fluctuations in international tariff rates, many retailers have already adjusted product pricing. As a result, the upcoming Black Friday season may represent one of the final opportunities for customers to purchase Kuvings products at pre-tariff levels in certain regions.Last year, many of Kuvings juicers sold out early, and customers had to place backorders and wait up to two months for delivery. This year, you’ll need to move even faster!The official discount schedule hasn’t been announced yet, so make sure to subscribe and stay alert for updates.Kuvings’ official U.S. store rarely gives advance notice — they often drop their sales without warning. So when it happens, we’ll need to act quickly to grab the deal before it’s gone!📅When is the BFCM sale period expected to start?It’s expected to start around November 15 or 22, but since sales often launch suddenly, it’s best to subscribe in advance so you don’t miss out.How much of a discount do you think is ideal for Kuvings this Black Friday 2025? The final discount rate may vary by country, but we generally expect a discount of around 25–30%.🛒Subscribe by country to get sale alerts before the big season starts!- USA : www.kuvingsusa.com - Germany : www.kuvings.de - Australia : www.kuvings.com.au 📅When is Black Friday this year?Black Friday falls on Nov. 28, 2025, the day after Thanksgiving.📅When is Cyber Monday 2025?Cyber Monday this year is Dec. 1. It's primarily an online event known for especially strong deals on tech, fashion, travel, beauty and digital subscriptions.📌What should I shop for on Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday?Black Friday is typically best for Kuvings Top rated Juicers like Hands-Free Slow Juicer AUTO10 Plus, Whole Slow Juicer REVO830, Kuvings Professional Auto Blender with Vacuum CB1000, Stainless Steel Masticating Juicer Master Chef CS700 Designed for juice bars, restaurants, and cafés, and Masticating Juicer Chef CS600 for business.✨Cyber Monday is stronger for budget friendly juicers!Let’s go for some of the more affordable juicers this season. Secure the C7000 — Kuvings’ most loved value model — this Cyber Monday!If you’re not quite ready to invest in a premium juicer, Kuvings’ Horizontal Juicer NJE or Centrifugal Juicer NJ9500 are also excellent choices.

