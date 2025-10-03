The Westin Manila: Luxury Hotel Invests in Forward Thinking Green Initiatives

The Westin Manila

Green Globe has recently awarded The Westin Manila its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations.

The certification is the formal recognition for our efforts to improve sustainability.” — General Manager, Mr. Alexander Dietzsch.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe has recently awarded The Westin Manila its inaugural certification in acknowledgement of its sustainable management and operations. Located in the Ortigas business district, and not far from the Ninoy Quino International Airport, the Westin Manila offers a gateway to Metro Manila's corporate centers and shopping. Premium hospitality and state-of-the-art facilities focus on helping guests realize the best version of themselves where cherished pets are also welcomed at the 5-star property in the Philippines’ capital.General Manager, Mr. Alexander Dietzsch said, "We are all very proud to achieve our first Green Globe certification. The certification is the formal recognition for our efforts to improve sustainability. We will not stop here but continue to develop more initiatives and ideas to conserve energy and resources."Energy, Water and Waste ManagementFirst opened in 2023, The Westin Manila adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan (SMP) which is overseen by a dedicated Green Team with representatives drawn from each hotel department. Resource management is a key priority at the hotel with energy and water conservation measures already in place. LED lighting, compact fluorescent lamps (CFLs), and other high efficiency lighting are installed in guest corridors and public area table lamps along with motion sensor controlled lighting installed in stairwells. EV charging stations have been implemented to reduce carbon emissions and encourage guests and staff to switch to electric transportation. To decrease water usage, low flow aerators were installed in guest bathrooms in 2024. Water levels in toilet cisterns have also been adjusted to save water.Waste management strategies strive to minimize waste including food waste across all operational areas. Green procurement policies, recycling and composting initiatives, and donations to charitable causes help to limit waste volume going to landfill. The hotel also works in partnership with Chop Value which upcycles discarded bamboo chopsticks into premium quality buffet stands, food displays, and homewares.Culinary Menus with a Sustainable FocusChefs and kitchen staff at The Hotel Westin are busily envisaging and planning meals that prefer the environmentally responsible sourcing of food ingredients while also avoiding unnecessary waste. In line with Marriott International's Serve 360 sustainability program to reduce excess food production, chefs have created the One Dish Wonders interactive buffet station where guests can select from a curated and featured selection which the chefs will prepare a la minute and served on tasting plates to enhance the dining experience. Furthermore, the hotel’s Green Mondays initiative aims to support local entrepreneurs by building business relations with local chefs, restaurants, and farmers who share the same passion for plant based cooking, healthy ingredients and sustainability.The Forests of Life Program – HARIBONEnvironmental stewardship is a fundamental part of The Westin Manila’s long term sustainability goals. This year, from July to September 30 2025, a donation drive for HARIBON Foundation for the Conservation of Natural Resources Inc. is being run to raise funds for reforestation efforts around the country. A donation of Php488 supports the Forests for Life Program by funding the planting of one seedling and ensuring its care for three years. This includes rainforestation site preparation, native tree planting, monitoring, site protection, and replacing lost seedlings. It also covers seedling production, nursery development, and essential resources, while providing training, livelihoods, and incentives for local partner communities.Giving Back to the CommunityStaff from The Westin Manila are deeply involved in a range of social initiatives that help children in the local community. Team members participated in the Road to Give charity event, dubbed as Kolor Run, which happens every third quarter of the year in Clark, Pampanga. In cooperation with Marriott Worldwide Business Councils Philippines, the Kolor Run was held for the benefit of Save the Children Philippines. To assist in the creation of a safe, bright, and welcoming environment for students, the hotel team collected donations and volunteered to clean up and repaint classrooms as part of Brigada Eskwela efforts. Brigada Eskwela is a nationwide Department of Education (DepEd) initiative in the Philippines where community volunteers help prepare public schools for the upcoming school year.To inspire an upcoming generation of future master chefs, in May 2025, young Interns took part in the Mentor-Mentee Program, titled Culinary Showcase, at the hotel. Chefs and kitchen staff mentored the interns over several weeks to train them in the fundamentals of running a restaurant and hosting a major dinner event. Finally, a 7- course degustation dinner was undertaken which was prepared and served by the interns with proceeds donated to the Save the Children Foundation.Contact:Meghann HernandezAssistant Director of Marketing and CommunicationsThe Westin ManilaSan Miguel Ave. cor. Lourdes Dr.Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong CityMetro Manila 1552PhilippinesE: meghannpatricia.hernandez@westin.comT +63 2 8256.2020westinmanilahotel.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.