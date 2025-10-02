Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Receives Funding to Support Maryland Market Money Program

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 3, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the award of $16,000 in funding from the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, in support of the Maryland Market Money (MMM) program. The funding represents contributions made over the past five years by generous community members through Maryland Market Money fundraising efforts, prior to the program’s transition to the department on July 1, 2025. This award highlights the strength of collaboration across organizations and the collective commitment to ensuring equitable food access for Maryland families while strengthening local farms.

“The Maryland Department of Agriculture is grateful to the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission for their continued partnership and this $16,000 award in support of the Maryland Market Money program,” said Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks. “This funding underscores our shared commitment to addressing food insecurity, strengthening Maryland’s agricultural economy, and ensuring that farmers are supported as they feed our communities. The Department remains dedicated to investing in the success of Maryland Market Money and the farmers and families it serves.”

Maryland Market Money (MMM) is a statewide food access initiative that helps combat food insecurity by matching federal nutrition benefits (SNAP, WIC, FMNP) dollar-for-dollar for purchases at participating farmers’ markets, farm stands, and CSA sites. In 2024, MMM provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in matching incentives, boosting access to fresh, local food for families and directing vital sales to Maryland farmers. Funded by the State of Maryland, federal grants, local governments, and community donations, MMM strengthens the state’s agricultural economy and ensures equitable food access.

For more information on the Maryland Money Market Program, please contact Food Access Programs Administrator Cristina Berthelot at cristina.berthelot@maryland.gov

