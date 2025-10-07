Submit Release
Veterinary Technician Committee Meeting Notice

 

Annapolis, MD – The SBVME – Veterinary Technician Committee will meet on October 10th, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. The meeting will be held Virtually.  Agenda items include license application reviews. For more information please contact the Board’s Executive Director Nathaniel Boan at 410-841-5862. or Nathaniel.Boan@maryland.gov.

