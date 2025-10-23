Statewide Guidance on Value-Added Agriculture and Agritourism Now Available

October 23, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 23, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture has announced the publication of the Statewide Guidance and Analysis Document for Value-Added Agriculture and Agritourism. A product of collaboration across multiple State Agencies and local engagement, this comprehensive publication aims to establish a baseline understanding of the complexities involved in regulating agricultural enterprises as they expand into consumer-facing and value-added processing functions and operations.

“Value-added agriculture and agritourism are not just emerging trends; they are vital components of our state’s agricultural future,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “These industries have a significant impact on Maryland’s economy and rural communities. We are hopeful that this guidance document will continue to enhance the conversation around the impacts of value-added agriculture and agritourism, fostering an environment where these businesses can thrive and innovate for generations to come.”

Maryland’s largest commercial industry, agriculture contributes approximately $8.25 billion annually to the economy and covers nearly 2 million acres of the State in 2022. Despite the economic impact of the industry on the State, agriculture faces numerous challenges, including a steady decline in total farms and farmland. Value-added agriculture, which includes processing and agritourism, presents significant opportunities for growth and sustainability for next-generation farming operations.

The new guidance document addresses existing policy, language, and processes across multiple regulatory levels, identifying challenges and opportunities related to the growth of these vital industries throughout Maryland.

Key objectives of the document include:

Untangling the complex web of regulations to identify and address outdated or unintended barriers hindering industry growth.

Familiarizing local and State officials with important trends in Maryland’s agricultural industries and the varying levels of laws and regulations that govern them.

Identifying definitions, concepts, and processes that pose challenges for the recognition and regulation of trending industries, while ensuring public safety, health, and environmental protection.

Introducing and establishing consistent and recognizable concepts for Value-Added Agriculture and Agritourism in Maryland, both now and in the future.

Showcasing successful benchmarks and creative regulatory recommendations to support the economic growth of these industry sectors.

Through extensive outreach and engagement with county-level agricultural and economic development professionals across Maryland Counties, including Baltimore City, the department has gathered invaluable insights into the complexities and challenges faced by these unique and emerging industries.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is committed to streamlining regulations and supporting the expansion of value-added agricultural operations, recognizing their critical contribution to Maryland’s economy, environment, and communities.

For more information about Maryland’s Value Added Sector, please reach out to State Value-Added Agricultural Specialist Martin Proulx at (443) 924-0329 or martin.proulx@maryland.gov​​###