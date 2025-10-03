Escape Motions Launches Rebelle 8: A Huge Leap Forward for Digital Painters

Escape Motions is proud to announce the release of Rebelle 8, the latest version of its award-winning natural media painting software.

SLOVAKIA, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape Motions is proud to announce the release of Rebelle 8 , the latest version of its award-winning natural media painting software. After ten years of innovation and a successful early access phase, Rebelle 8 is now fully available to artists worldwide, setting a new standard in digital painting.Since its debut in 2015, Rebelle has earned global recognition for its unmatched simulation of watercolor, acrylic, and oil media, empowering artists with tools that feel as intuitive and expressive as traditional materials. Over the past decade, it has become an essential tool for illustrators, fine artists, and concept designers seeking realism, flexibility, and creative freedom.Rebelle 8 introduces more than 40 new features, including groundbreaking bristle brushes , a realistic oil shader and soft shadows, expanded professional tools, and refined workflows designed to meet the needs of both emerging and established digital artists.At the core of this release is a significant leap in realism. The new particle-based Bristle Brushes simulate individual brush strands, creating expressive, lifelike textures. RealShader enhances oil paintings with photorealistic lighting and rich impasto depth, while SoftShadows add live shadows and natural light rendering.The updated NanoPixel 2 engine delivers sharper detail and supports image exports up to 32K resolution. Performance improvements allow for smoother painting with larger brushes, now up to 3000 px. New creative tools include instant canvas preview, a symmetry tool, enhanced PSD import and export compatibility for better workflow integration.Artists also gain more control with WebSocket support for real-time canvas interaction, a Brush History panel for streamlined tracking, and the ability to upload custom reflectivity maps and granulation textures - ideal for fine-tuning metallic and watercolor effects. Together, these upgrades make Rebelle 8 a powerful, intuitive tool for digital artists seeking true-to-life results.Version 8 is offered in Standard and Pro editions, with extended support for educational institutions. Fully optimized for Windows and macOS, including native support for Apple Silicon, Rebelle 8 represents not just a milestone, but a huge leap in digital painting.Rebelle 8 is now officially available worldwide. Download a 30-day Free Trial or purchase a perpetual license from the Escape Motions website.Licensing, Pricing & AvailabilityRebelle 8 is available on the www.escapemotions.com website. Pricing is as follows:• Rebelle 8 (standard) - USD 89.99• Rebelle 8 PRO - USD 149.99All licenses include 1 year of free updates, including new features and improvements.A 30-day money-back guarantee applies to all purchases. For existing Rebelle 7/7 PRO users, a 50% discount upgrade is available when logged into their community account.Escape Motions supports individual and volume education (students, teachers, classrooms) licenses with 40% or higher discounts.What Artists Are Saying“Digital oil painting in Rebelle 8 Pro is breathtaking. You feel like you're stirring with the brush in physically realistic paint; you seem to be able to feel the creamy consistency of the colours. I’m just thrilled!” - Georg Ireland, Digital Painter“The new bristle brushes, in combination with the pen supporting rotation and tilt, produce amazing effects.” - Rob Salkowitz, Hobbyist Painter“The new View at Print Size is a great benefit for those who print their work!” - Karen Bonaker, Founder, Digital Art Academy“Get Rebelle. It is very well designed, and powerful but simple at the same time, quite a feat in software design.” - Craig Mullins, Lead Concept Artist“The new brush engine has changed everything about this app for the better! It's the most wonderful painting app on Earth!” – Daniel Ibanez, Artist and EducatorWhy This MattersAs digital art continues evolving, the gap between traditional media and digital tools narrows. Rebelle 8 helps redefine what’s possible, particularly for artists who demand authenticity, depth, and fidelity in their digital work. Whether painting oils, watercolors, inks, pastels, or mixed media digitally, Rebelle 8 positions itself as a go-to solution for those who refuse to compromise realism for convenience.About Escape MotionsEscape Motions is a software developer dedicated to merging the expressive power of traditional art with modern technology. The company’s flagship product, Rebelle, has earned acclaim for its natural-media simulation, intuitive interface, and versatility across artistic styles.

