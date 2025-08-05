Introducing Rebelle 8: A New Generation in Natural Media Digital Painting

Rebelle 8 Early Access Available Now Willa & Dane by Georg Ireland, Painted in Rebelle 8 Pro Landscape by Georg Ireland, Painted in Rebelle 8 Pro

Early Access to Rebelle 8 is here! You can dive into the most advanced version of Rebelle, packed with powerful 40+ new features and improvements.

I spent a lot of time experimenting with the new bristle brushes. The results, also in combination with the new RealShader settings, are simply breathtaking.” — Georg Ireland, Digital Painter

PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 10 years of innovative development in natural media software, Escape Motions proudly enters a new decade with the announcement of Rebelle 8 , a transformative upgrade that sets a new standard for digital painting. Since its debut in 2015, Rebelle has earned global recognition for its unmatched simulation of watercolor, acrylic, and oil media, empowering artists with tools that feel as intuitive and expressive as traditional materials. Over the past decade, it has become a trusted companion for illustrators, fine artists, and concept designers seeking realism, flexibility, and creative freedom.Rebelle 8, with more than 40 new features, marks a major milestone in the software’s evolution. This version introduces powerful new Bristle Brushes , a realistic oil shader with soft shadows, expanded professional tools, and refined workflows designed to meet the demands of both emerging and established digital artists.At the core of the Rebelle 8 release is a significant leap in realism. The new particle-based Bristle Brushes simulate individual brush strands, creating expressive, lifelike textures. RealShader enhances oil paintings with photorealistic lighting and rich impasto depth, while SoftShadows add live shadows and natural light rendering.The updated NanoPixel 2 engine delivers sharper detail and supports image exports up to 32K resolution. Performance improvements allow for smoother painting with larger brushes, now up to 3000 px. New creative tools include instant canvas preview, a symmetry tool, enhanced PSD import and export compatibility for better workflow integration.Artists also gain more control with WebSocket support for real-time canvas interaction, a Brush History panel for streamlined tracking, and the ability to upload custom reflectivity maps and granulation textures—ideal for fine-tuning metallic and watercolor effects. Together, these upgrades make Rebelle 8 a powerful, intuitive tool for digital artists seeking true-to-life results.With a standard and Pro edition, expanded support for educational institutions, Escape Motions continues its commitment to accessibility, artistic empowerment, and the creative community. Fully optimized for Windows and macOS, including native support for Apple Silicon, Rebelle 8 is both a celebration and a new beginning.

Explore 40+ New Features and Improvements

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.