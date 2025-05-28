Escape Motions Celebrates 10 Years of Rebelle Painting Software and Announces Rebelle 8 Coming Soon

From passionate hobbyists to professional painters, illustrators, and concept artists, Rebelle has become a trusted tool for creators worldwide. We’re incredibly proud of the journey.” — Peter Blaškovič

PIESTANY, SLOVAKIA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Escape Motions, the visionary developer behind the award-winning digital painting software Rebelle , proudly announces a major milestone: the 10th anniversary of Rebelle’s launch. What began as a watercolor simulation has become a full-featured creative software, embraced by tens of thousands of artists across more than 170 countries.To commemorate this landmark year, Escape Motions is inviting artists and fans to join the celebration with a look behind the scenes, exclusive anniversary offers, and a chance to win early access to the highly anticipated Rebelle 8 Pro.A Decade of Innovation in Digital PaintingRebelle was born from the creative vision of Peter Blaškovič, who sought to replicate the spontaneous, fluid behavior of watercolor in a digital format. Over the past decade, the software has evolved dramatically and become a comprehensive studio of tools, including oils, acrylics, watercolors, inks, pencils, and more, combined with lifelike pigment mixing and advanced water diffusion.“From passionate hobbyists to professional painters, illustrators, and concept artists, Rebelle has become a trusted tool for creators worldwide,” said Peter Blaškovič, CEO of Escape Motions. “We’re incredibly proud of the journey so far and even more excited about what’s coming next.”Exclusive Look at What’s Next: Rebelle 8As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Escape Motions is offering a behind-the-scenes look at the software’s evolution and future. The team will reveal the origins of Rebelle, major development milestones, and a preview of the new features coming in Rebelle 8.Additional content—including interviews with developers, digital art surface designers, and long-time users—will be released throughout the month of June.Win Early Access: #10YearsofRebelleArtists are encouraged to join the global celebration by sharing their Rebelle artwork, stories, or creative processes on social media using the hashtag #10YearsofRebelle. Posts must be public to qualify for a chance to win early access to Rebelle 8 Pro. One winner will be selected on June 16, 2025.Anniversary Specials and Community EngagementTo thank its community, Escape Motions is offering 50% off all 170+ Rebelle art surfaces for a limited time. These high-resolution surfaces—developed in collaboration with academic professionals—are crucial to Rebelle’s natural painting experience, enhancing brushstroke texture and pigment behavior.Users are also invited to share personal messages, stories, and birthday wishes with the Escape Motions team by logging into their Community account and posting in the official forum thread.Looking AheadWith over 100 software updates, tens of thousands of downloads, and a vibrant global community, Rebelle continues to redefine what’s possible in digital painting. Escape Motions remains committed to pushing the boundaries of artistic expression and innovation for years to come.Stay tuned on Escape Motions’ blog and social media channels throughout June for new feature reveals, artist showcases, and more anniversary content.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.