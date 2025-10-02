H.R. 2400, Pit River Land Transfer Act of 2025

H.R. 2400 would transfer approximately 585 acres of land in the state of California from the Forest Service to the Department of the Interior (DOI). Under the bill, DOI would hold title to the land in a trust for the benefit of the Pit River Tribe. The bill also would prohibit certain types of gaming on that land.

Using information from DOI, CBO estimates that the administrative costs to implement H.R. 2400 would be less than $500,000; any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Sheetal Bangalore. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.