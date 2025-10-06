Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

There has been a brisk expansion in the market for robotic sheet metal bending in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $2.01 billion in 2024, is expected to surge to $2.25 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the historical period include the rise in automation in manufacturing, higher demand for exact metal shaping, the expansion of industrialization, greater usage in the automotive sector, and the increasing necessity for efficient production.

In the upcoming years, the market size for robotic sheet metal bending is anticipated to experience a rapid expansion, poised to reach $3.53 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 11.9%. Various main factors contributing to this growth in the projected period includes the growing adoption of Industry 4.0, an increased demand for lightweight materials, a heightened emphasis on energy efficiency, a burgeoning necessity for real-time monitoring, and greater investment in the modernization of manufacturing. Key trends within this forecast span are the integration of AI, advancements in technology-based predictive maintenance, progress in robotics automation, incorporation of IoT capabilities, and enhancements in computer numerical control system controls.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Market?

The growth of the robotic sheet metal bending market is expected to be fueled by the rising use of industrial machinery. Industrial machinery, which includes machines and equipment that support, streamline or boost manufacturing and industrial procedures, is seeing an upsurge in adoption. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for industrial machinery to enhance productivity by automating monotonous tasks and speeding up production processes. Robotic sheet metal bending augments industrial machinery by providing precise metal forming, accelerating production, and reducing labour and error rates. As an example, in September 2024, the International Federation of Robotics, a professional non-profit organization based in Germany, reported a 9% increase in industrial robot installations in Europe, reaching an all-time high of 92,393 units. In 2023, 80% of these installations took place within the European Union, amounting to 73,534 units, a rise of 2%. Hence, the growing acceptance of industrial machinery is propelling the growth of the robotic sheet metal bending market.

Major players in the Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Global Market Report 2025 include:

What Are The Top Trends In The Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Industry?

Leading firms in the sector of robotic sheet metal bending are putting their efforts towards creating innovative tools such as automated mobile bending machines to improve manufacturing productivity and versatility. These machines represent robotic platforms that independently manage and accurately bend sheet metal, while also being easily transportable within a production plant. An example of this is the Flex Cell, launched by the German industrial technology company TRUMPF SE + Co. KG in September 2023. This device, their fastest mobile bending cell, is specifically designed to automate the TruBend 7050, their most rapid bending equipment. The Flex Cell is a small, yet efficient automation tool that conveniently fits the TruBend 7050, enabling it to run independently for multiple hours and cater to sudden order influx or manpower shortages. The Flex Cell is also equipped with a dual-sized material buffer and a vacuum combined gripper, which aids in quick and safe loading and unloading of sheet metal components varying from 0.7 to 6 millimeters in thickness and sized between 70 x 50 mm and 600 x 400 mm. It is programmed via an application and touch panel, which ensures automatic double-sheet detection to minimize waste, and its less than 10 square meters footprint is ideal for firms aiming to enhance productivity by automating the manufacturing of small, simple components.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Market Growth

The robotic sheet metal bending market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Automatic, Semi-Automatic

2) By Technology: Hydraulic, Electric, Pneumatic, Hybrid

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs), Job Shops, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Automatic: Fully Programmable Cells, Robotic Press Brakes, Automated Material Handling

2) By Semi-Automatic: Operator-Assisted Bending Systems, Manual Loading With Robotic Assistance, Teach-Pendant Guided Bending

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Market By 2025?

In the Robotic Sheet Metal Bending Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific led in size for the year 2024 and is predicted to continue growing. The report covered diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

