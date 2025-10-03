Fatal Motorcycle Crash – SR-10 Near Boulder

On October 2, 2025, a motorcycle with a single rider, was traveling northbound on SR-12 near milepost 101 at about 12:17 PM. A witness observed the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed as it entered a curve in the road to the left. The motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway to the right. The motorcycle struck a delineator post. It then traveled off the shoulder and into a rocky and wooded area. The driver, who was a 75 year old male, became separated from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.

