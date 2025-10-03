AVTECC Introduces Automotive Education Program Accreditation with Leading Community Colleges

International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition

Leading Community Colleges to Join AVTECC in building high-performing automotive technician training programs.

Our goal is to build elite programs that produce exceptional technicians” — David Macholz - AVTECC President / CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ), a non-profit focused on transforming workforce education and credentialing in the transportation sector, is proud to announce the launch of its accreditation program in partnership with four leading institutions: Collin College (TX), Umpqua Community College (OR), and Mass Bay Community College (MA). Parkland College (IL).These institutions will be the first in the nation to begin aligning their automotive programs to AVTECC’s skills-based certification and accreditation model. The pilot program represents a major step toward reshaping technician education through aligning programming to meaningful outcomes and the skills employers hire and promote for.“Our goal is to build elite programs that produce exceptional technicians,” said David Macholz, President / CEO of AVTECC. “Our accreditation model goes deeper than minimum standards and compliance. It’s about building programs that result in meaningful outcomes for students and the local industry these institutions serve”.Each participating institution will begin embedding performance-based, industry-recognized skills assessments into its automotive curriculum. These assessments will be tied to AVTECC certifications, which validate real-world skills in all areas of the automobile with an emphasis on advanced technologies such as electric vehicle systems, advanced diagnostics, and advanced driver assistance systems. By integrating certification into existing programs, schools can give students an advantage in the job market and deliver on the promise of career-ready education.A key component of the AVTECC accreditation process is the Automotive Instructors Institute, a professional development program designed to help educators build instructional capacity around emerging technologies and competency-based instruction. Faculty at pilot schools will receive targeted training and support as they align program outcomes with AVTECC standards and prepare to assess students on nationally validated skills.The pilot will inform the full rollout of AVTECC’s national accreditation framework, which is designed to evaluate programs based on learner achievement, industry engagement, and instructional quality, ensuring that graduates are equipped for high-demand roles in a rapidly changing transportation landscape.For more information about AVTECC, the pilot institutions, or the accreditation process, visit www.avtecc.org or contact info@avtecc.orgAbout AVTECCFounded in 2024, the Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming technical education and workforce preparation in the automotive and transportation sectors through skills-based certification, modern accreditation, and educator development. AVTECC collaborates with employers, educators, and policymakers to build a future-ready technician workforce.Learn more about the pilot program community colleges:Collin College serves more than 60,000 credit and continuing education students annually and offers more than 200 degrees and certificates, including a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), a Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Cybersecurity, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Construction Management, a Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) in Clinical Operations Management, and a new Bachelor of Applied Technology (BAT) in Software Development. The only public college based in Collin County, Collin College is a partner to business, government, and industry, providing customized training and workforce development. For more information, visit www.collin.edu

