AVTECC Announces Board of Directors
Board of industry leaders from the OEM, aftermarket, and education sectors will guide AVTECC in redefining automotive education and credentialing.
“The formation of AVTECC’s Board of Directors represents a significant milestone in our journey to establish a new standard of quality in automotive workforce development,” said David Macholz, president / CEO of AVTECC. “Our Board’s diverse, collective expertise will drive our mission to develop credentials that reflect today’s technologies, promote lifelong learning, and strengthen employer and public confidence in the skills of automotive and transportation professionals. We are extremely grateful to our Board members as they volunteer their time to participate in AVTECC’s mission.”
Founding Directors / Officers:
David Macholz – President / CEO – AVTECC
Joseph Myers – Vice President / Secretary – AVTECC
Justin Kidd – Treasurer – iScan by Autoland Scientech
New Directors for 2025:
Carolyn Coquilette – Co-Founder and CEO – Earthling Automotive
Nana Danso – Senior Manager of Workforce Development – Rivian
Jon Davisson – Senior Manager, Technical Training – Mazda North American Operations
Eric Kenar – Aftersales and Fixed Operations Professional
Peggy O’Neill-Vivanco – Director-Vermont Clean Cities and Communities (U.S. Dept. of Energy)
Kevin Roner T-TEN Department Manager - Toyota Motor North America
Michael Scamardella – Field Technical Specialist – Lexus Eastern Area
Heather Sebben – Business Manager – North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT)
Dr. Mark Threeton – Professor of Workforce Education – Pennsylvania State University
The Board of Directors will oversee AVTECC’s efforts to:
• Develop and implement industry-recognized professional certification programs that assess technician skills through performance-based testing.
• Establish standards for educational accreditation to ensure high-quality training programs.
• Foster collaboration among training organizations, employers, and industry stakeholders.
• Promote and recognize continuous improvement and skills development in alignment with emerging technologies.
“AVTECC is creating a dynamic educational ecosystem,” said Macholz. “Through our initiatives, AVTECC will empower technicians with the skills and credentials needed to excel in their careers while fostering trust amongst employers and the motoring public.”
For more information about AVTECC, please visit www.AVTECC.org.
About AVTECC:
The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to elevating workforce competency in the automotive and transportation industries. Through industry standards, educational accreditation, and professional certification, AVTECC strives to create a highly skilled workforce that inspires public confidence and advances industry innovation.
Note to Editors:
For interviews or additional information, please contact: info@avtecc.org
David Macholz
AVTECC
