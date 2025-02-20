AVTECC Announces Board of Directors

International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition

Board of industry leaders from the OEM, aftermarket, and education sectors will guide AVTECC in redefining automotive education and credentialing.

The formation of AVTECC’s Board of Directors represents a significant milestone in our journey to establish a new standard of quality in automotive workforce development.” — David Macholz - AVTECC President / CEO

EAST MORICHES, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ) has announced its Board of Directors for 2025. The group is comprised of industry leaders from the OEM, aftermarket, and education sectors that will provide guidance as AVTECC seeks to redefine the automotive education and credentialing sector.“The formation of AVTECC’s Board of Directors represents a significant milestone in our journey to establish a new standard of quality in automotive workforce development,” said David Macholz, president / CEO of AVTECC. “Our Board’s diverse, collective expertise will drive our mission to develop credentials that reflect today’s technologies, promote lifelong learning, and strengthen employer and public confidence in the skills of automotive and transportation professionals. We are extremely grateful to our Board members as they volunteer their time to participate in AVTECC’s mission.”Founding Directors / Officers:David Macholz – President / CEO – AVTECCJoseph Myers – Vice President / Secretary – AVTECCJustin Kidd – Treasurer – iScan by Autoland ScientechNew Directors for 2025:Carolyn Coquilette – Co-Founder and CEO – Earthling AutomotiveNana Danso – Senior Manager of Workforce Development – RivianJon Davisson – Senior Manager, Technical Training – Mazda North American OperationsEric Kenar – Aftersales and Fixed Operations ProfessionalPeggy O’Neill-Vivanco – Director-Vermont Clean Cities and Communities (U.S. Dept. of Energy)Kevin Roner T-TEN Department Manager - Toyota Motor North AmericaMichael Scamardella – Field Technical Specialist – Lexus Eastern AreaHeather Sebben – Business Manager – North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT)Dr. Mark Threeton – Professor of Workforce Education – Pennsylvania State UniversityThe Board of Directors will oversee AVTECC’s efforts to:• Develop and implement industry-recognized professional certification programs that assess technician skills through performance-based testing.• Establish standards for educational accreditation to ensure high-quality training programs.• Foster collaboration among training organizations, employers, and industry stakeholders.• Promote and recognize continuous improvement and skills development in alignment with emerging technologies.“AVTECC is creating a dynamic educational ecosystem,” said Macholz. “Through our initiatives, AVTECC will empower technicians with the skills and credentials needed to excel in their careers while fostering trust amongst employers and the motoring public.”For more information about AVTECC, please visit www.AVTECC.org About AVTECC:The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to elevating workforce competency in the automotive and transportation industries. Through industry standards, educational accreditation, and professional certification, AVTECC strives to create a highly skilled workforce that inspires public confidence and advances industry innovation.Note to Editors:For interviews or additional information, please contact: info@avtecc.org

