AVTECC to Hold ADAS Certification Committee Meeting at VISION High-Tech Training and Expo

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of the nation’s leading advanced driver assistance system ( ADAS ) subject matter experts will meet at the VISION High-Tech Training and Expo in Overland Park, KS next week to develop the industry’s first hands-on ADAS Calibration Technician Certification offered through the International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ).“AVTECC’s ADAS Calibration Technician Certification is a hands-on certification designed to assure that technicians have the skills to properly calibrate these complex systems. We are thrilled to be able to work with some of the nation’s leading experts in ADAS repair at VISION as we seek their expertise to align the certification to industry needs”, Said David Macholz, President and CEO of AVTECC.The AVTECC ADAS Calibration Technician Certification is designed for technicians that perform calibrations on camera, radar, and related systems of a vehicle. These systems are critical for proper operation of features such as lane keep assistance, automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and other safety related functions. The calibration of ADAS systems is a manual process that is required after a vehicle repair or replacement of parts such as a windshield, camera, or related components. Calibration occurs most commonly during repairs related to a collision.“Safety-critical technologies such as ADAS could pose a risk to the motoring public if not properly serviced or calibrated. A traditional multiple-choice exam does not provide the level of assurance required to indicate a technician has the skill to calibrate these complex vehicles. Many calibrations are being performed by minimally trained, entry-level technicians and, unfortunately, there are times when these systems are improperly calibrated which could possibly lead to vehicle accidents. Our certification requires technicians to demonstrate their skills on a live vehicle in real-world working conditions which provides validation that they can successfully do the job and more adequately ensures the safety of the vehicles on our roads and highways”, said Macholz.AVTECC’s ADAS Calibration Technician Certification is one of multiple performance-based certifications introduced by the organization in 2025. The certifications are developed through engaging a panel of subject matter experts including technicians, technical training managers, field service personnel, technical trainers, and educators from vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), independent training entities, and higher education.“We are designing the AVTECC ADAS Calibration Technician Certification to be more than industry-recognized,” said Macholz. “We have strong interest from the automotive sector in not only recognizing the certification but utilizing it within their training organizations. We believe this assessment will become the industry standard for ADAS certification here in the U.S. and abroad.”For inquiries related to offering this certification as an accredited assessment organization please contact: info@avtecc.orgTo learn more visit www.avtecc.org About VISION KC 2025: https://visionkc.com/

