New warning as bitumen bandits return

Release date: 03/10/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government is warning South Australians to be on the lookout for ‘bitumen bandits’ who go door-to-door offering cheap bitumen work, following new reports.

The state’s consumer watchdog has received fresh reports of people being targeted in Edwardstown, Rosewater and McLaren Vale by dodgy unlicensed tradies offering to do cheap bitumen work.

Bitumen bandits are roaming, unlicensed tradies who travel from town to town targeting both homes and businesses, claiming to have leftover bitumen from a previous job and offering to do a cheap job.

However, the work is substandard and often leaves consumers out of pocket as they are faced with the cost of remedial work to fix the mess they are left with.

These unscrupulous operators often use high-pressure tactics to solicit work and then demand payment for substandard work particularly targeting elderly or vulnerable people.

The state’s consumer watchdog is aware of one person who was recently billed more than $6000 by an unlicensed tradie who approached him soliciting work and ended up doing an unsatisfactory job of repairing some potholes.

This person saw the terrible job and investigated further, leading them to realise the tradie was unlicensed. They have subsequently made a report to Consumer and Business Services (CBS) and SAPOL.

CBS has also received information about another consumer in McLaren Vale, who paid more than $18,000 to an itinerant tradie for dodgy bitumen work and another who paid approximately $10,000 in Rosewater.

At this stage, it is unclear whether the same individuals are involved.

Always check that any tradie you hire is licensed via the CBS website and contact the business direct using contact details you have independently verified.

If performing building work unlicensed, offenders are liable for an up to $50,000 fine and the maximum penalty for a breach of Australian Consumer Law is a fine of $2.5 million.

Anyone who has encountered these individuals are encouraged to contact Consumer and Business Services on 131 882 or at www.cbs.sa.gov.au/contact-us as quickly as possible as part of the challenge is that the offenders often move on to a new location before a complaint is received.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

These reports are extremely concerning and I urge people to report any approaches by these dodgy tradies to Consumer and Business Services.

People should never accept an offer of cheap work from someone going door-to-door.

Bitumen bandits will often claim to be licensed and even go so far as to use the name of a legitimate business so always double check that they are who they say they are.

Always seek multiple quotes, look for testimonials and if the trader is using high-pressure tactics to try and force a sale, don’t engage.

It’s easy to be tempted by the offer of cheap work, but people should remember that an offer that seems to be too good to be true usually is.

The fact is the work – on the rare occasions they do any – is almost always substandard and will cost you more in terms of repairs and remedial work than if you had gone with a licensed tradie to begin with.