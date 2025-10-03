TOMORROW: Governor Newsom signs legislation advancing California’s dominance in global innovation
ALAMEDA COUNTY – Tomorrow, Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside legislative leaders and community members, will announce legislative action to maintain California’s ongoing economic dominance in technology and innovation.
WHEN: Friday, October 3 at approximately 11:30 a.m.
LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, the Governor’s YouTube page, and the Governor’s Instagram page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.
NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP by clicking here no later than 9 a.m., October 3. Location information will be provided upon RSVP confirmation.
