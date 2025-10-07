Governor Newsom proclaims Disability Employment Awareness Month

PROCLAMATION

This October, California joins the nation in recognizing Disability Employment Awareness Month. More than 7 million adults with disabilities call California home, and each and every one of them enriches our state – making invaluable contributions to our workplaces, economy, and communities.

This year’s theme, “Celebrating Value and Talent,” celebrates all that employees with disabilities achieve and the immeasurable talent they bring to the workplace. It is also a chance to reaffirm our commitment to creating an economy – a world – where everyone has equal opportunity to succeed.

California has a rich history in the disability rights movement, and we are committed to upholding and furthering that legacy. All Californians with disabilities should have access to competitive, integrated employment opportunities – and we are providing resources and establishing protections to make that a reality. We’ve enacted laws to help state agencies identify, hire and promote employees with disabilities to reach parity with the working age population; facilitate reasonable accommodation for state employees with disabilities; and end subminimum wages for workers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

My administration released a Master Plan for Career Education to support hands-on learning for Californians of all backgrounds – no matter, age, income, disability, immigration status, and more, Californians have greater access to the training they need to land a good job.

We are seeing attacks on hard-won rights and progress, as the federal government dismantles regulations, access, and protections for disabled people across the country. They’re rolling back programs that support employment protections and hiring goals for people with disabilities and cutting funding for critical resources. These attacks are not going unchallenged. The disabled community is vital to this state, and to this nation.

Employees with disabilities enrich their workplaces with their talents and perspectives. This month, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening career pathways for students and workers with disabilities. Together, we can build an inclusive workforce that reflects the diversity of Californians and powers the 4th largest economy in the world.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim October 2025 as “Disability Employment Awareness Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 30th day of September 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State