Governor Newsom signs bills further cracking down on hate and antisemitism in California schools

“Today, California is sending a strong and unambiguous message — hate has no place in our schools and will not be tolerated,” said Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel (D-Encino) and Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), Co-Chairs of the California Legislative Jewish Caucus. “We have been inspired by the leadership of our colleagues — and the incredible advocacy of Jewish students, parents, teachers, and leaders from across California — who fought tirelessly to protect Jewish children. We are also immensely grateful to Governor Newsom, Pro Tem McGuire, Speaker Rivas, and to so many of our non-Jewish colleagues of both political parties who have stood as staunch allies in the fight against hate. Together, we will continue to fight to ensure that students of all faiths and backgrounds are safe, welcome, and can thrive in our schools.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 715 into law. This bill sends a clear message that antisemitism has no place in our schools or our communities,” said Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur (D-Hollywood). “Every student deserves to be safe, valued, and respected — no matter who they are or what they believe. At a time when hate is rising and antisemitism is sweeping our communities, AB 715 reaffirms California’s commitment to inclusion and standing up against bigotry in all its forms. Thank you to fellow lead author Asm. Dawn Addis, the Jewish Caucus, and to the mothers, fathers, and students who bravely stood up and spoke out to make sure our students are safe and affirmed.”

“I’m a mom and a teacher and I couldn’t be more grateful to Governor Newsom for signing AB 715,” said Assemblymember Dawn Addis (D-Morro Bay). “This is a historic first in the nation effort, that centers on the wellbeing of children across our state, many of whom bravely shared horrific stories about their experiences in our schools. When we hear what these kids and families have faced, we know we have to act. California has always set the standard for inclusive education and this legislation reinforces our commitment. I am deeply grateful to Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur for being lead author, to the Jewish Caucus for prioritizing this policy, and to the community for fighting so hard. In protecting Jewish students we take a step forward in protecting all students from hate and discrimination.”

“I want to thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 715 and SB 48 into law. These are important steps toward creating a more just, inclusive, and compassionate educational environment for every child in California,” said Senator Akilah Weber Pierson (D-San Diego). “With these bills, we are sending a powerful message that our schools must be places of safety, belonging, and dignity for all students, regardless of their race, background, identity, or zip code. AB 715 and SB 48 ensure that families now have clearer, more accessible ways to report discrimination on school grounds because accountability should never come with barriers. This is about more than policy. It is about protecting the hearts, minds, and futures of our children. When students feel seen, heard, and safe, they are free to learn, grow, and lead.”

“Preventing discrimination and fostering safe school environments is critical for students,” said Assemblymember Mike Fong (D-Alhambra). “I am proud to be a joint author of SB 48, which strengthens efforts to equip educators and students with the tools they need to address discrimination and bias and promote inclusion. This legislation represents a meaningful step toward fostering safer, more supportive learning environments for all students.”

“As both a proud member of the Jewish Caucus and Chair of the LGBTQ Caucus, I know that when hate goes unaddressed in our schools, it endangers every community,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego). “As antisemitic incidents surge in California, today California leaders have taken decisive action towards stamping out antisemitism and all forms of hate before they spread further. AB 715 and SB 48 ensure our state has the coordinated leadership needed to protect all students, strengthen inclusion, and uphold the values of safety and respect in every classroom. I am deeply grateful to Governor Newsom for signing this vital package of bills into law.”

New laws

AB 715 establishes a new Office of Civil Rights and establishes an Antisemitism Prevention Coordinator to develop training, resources, and enforcement strategies for K–12 schools. It also requires districts to investigate and take corrective action when discriminatory content is used in classrooms or professional development.

SB 48 complements that effort by creating four statewide Discrimination Prevention Coordinators — focused on religious, racial, ethnic, gender, and LGBTQ discrimination — to provide resources and training to prevent and consistently address bias and discrimination in schools.

A signing message for SB 48 can be found here and AB 715 can be found here.

Building on years of fighting hate

These new laws build on California’s nation-leading efforts to protect students and promote tolerance through education, training, and accountability.

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows California, with over 1 million Jewish residents, is the top state fighting antisemitism. Under Governor Newsom’s leadership, the state launched the Golden State Plan to Counter Antisemitism — a first-of-its-kind, statewide framework to combat antisemitism through education, prevention, security, and community partnership. In 2022, the Governor signed legislation that established the Commission on the State of Hate and improved the tracking of hate crimes. In recent years, the state has established the California vs. Hate reporting hotline and funded security grants to protect nonprofits and houses of worship from violence. In 2021, Governor Newsom established the Governor’s Council on Holocaust and Genocide Education to assess and improve education about the Holocaust and other genocides in California schools. The Newsom Administration has also partnered with Jewish, Muslim, and civil rights leaders to strengthen community safety, expand hate-crime prevention training for educators and law enforcement, and ensure California remains a national model in confronting hate with action and education.