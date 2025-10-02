Ranking Member Heinrich Condemns Trump Administration Unlawfully Taking $135.2 Million Away from New Mexico, $7.56 Billion from Across the Country

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee released the following statement in response to the news that the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is killing 223 energy projects in Democrat-led states that were approved and appropriated by Congress:

“Donald Trump’s decision to cancel 223 energy projects in 21 states was nakedly political, unhinged, and unlawful. And now those cancelled energy projects have become the latest casualty of Trump’s vengeful attack on the American people.

“These are projects that Congress already approved and funded—projects that create jobs, lower electricity costs, and move our country forward. Instead of working to help our families and communities, the Trump Administration is tearing these projects down, driving up energy bills for families, and putting hardworking people in New Mexico and across the country out of work.

“Minutes before the news of these cancelled projects broke, I had just left lunch with Secretary Wright and he had neither the courtesy nor the care to mention that this was coming, and that it included ten projects in my state — projects that affect real jobs and real families. That tells you everything you need to know about how this Administration operates: in the dark and with no respect for the people hurt by their decisions.

“The American people deserve a government that works for them, not one that plays politics with their lives. This Administration is choosing to punish ordinary families just to settle scores — and that is as dangerous as it is un-American.”

Below is the list of energy projects that the Trump Administration canceled in New Mexico: