Lee, Curtis Introduce Outdoor ADA Alongside Measures to Keep Roads Open for Americans with Disabilities

WASHINGTON – Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, alongside Senator John Curtis (R-UT), introduced the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act, legislation to ensure that Americans with disabilities can access and enjoy the nation’s public lands.



“Americans with disabilities should never be shut out from the places that represent our national story,”said Senator Lee. “The mountains, canyons, and forests managed by the federal government are part of our shared heritage, and access to them should not depend on whether someone can hike ten miles or climb a ridge. This bill ensures that Americans with disabilities have the same chance to experience the beauty of our country as everyone else.”



“I’m grateful to work with Senator Lee on legislation that helps restore access to some of Utah’s most iconic and meaningful landscapes,” said Senator Curtis. “For generations, Utahns have cared for these lands and know them better than any federal agency in Washington. Access, especially for those with disabilities, shouldn’t come with unnecessary barriers. This bill is common sense: trusting local communities, honoring our public lands, and making sure more Americans can experience the beauty and freedom that define the West.”



Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act



Currently, large portions of federally managed lands remain inaccessible to Americans with disabilities because of restrictions on motorized vehicles and a shortage of authorized routes. The Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act addresses this problem directly by tying accessibility to the availability of open roads.



The bill defines “disability-accessible land” as one square mile of public land with at least 2.5 miles of authorized roads accessible to motorized vehicles. It directs the Department of the Interior and the Forest Service to update travel management plans with this standard in mind, ensuring that existing routes remain available and prioritized for access.



The legislation also requires land managers to coordinate with state, county, local, and Tribal governments to identify which roads provide the best opportunities for recreation and to give local stakeholders a voice before any road is closed. Roads could not be closed if doing so would cause an area to fall short of accessibility requirements, except in cases of emergency or significant safety threats.



Any road closure must be paired with the designation of an alternative route, and both closures and new designations are categorically exempt from NEPA review to prevent bureaucratic delay.



Bill Specifics:

Defines disability-accessible land as one square mile with at least 2.5 miles of authorized motorized routes.

Requires travel management updates by Interior and the Forest Service to account for accessibility.

Mandates coordination with state, county, local, and Tribal governments when designating priority roads.

Restricts road closures that would reduce accessibility, except in emergencies or safety cases.

Requires public notice, comment, and hearings before closures.

Pairs closures with replacement routes to maintain access.

Categorically exempts closures and designations from NEPA.

Clarifies no mandate to build new roads, but preserves authority to do so if needed.



Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act: Bill Text | One-Pager

Additional Bills Introduced

In addition to the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act, Senator Lee introduced two complementary measures designed to ensure clear, consistent access rules within the National Park System:



State Motor Vehicle Laws in National Park System Units



This bill ensures that state motor vehicle laws apply to roads within units of the National Park System. Despite federal regulations dating back to 1987 that state traffic within national parks should follow state law, the National Park Service has continued blanket closures to off-highway vehicle use. Senator Lee’s bill would clarify that visitors can use the vehicles authorized under the laws of the state where the park is located.

Defines “off-highway vehicle” as determined by state law.

Defines “road” as the main-traveled surface of a roadway open to motor vehicles within a park unit.

Applies state laws regarding motor vehicles to national park roads, creating consistency and predictability.



State Motor Vehicle Laws in National Park System Units: Bill Text | One-Pager

OHVs in Capitol Reef National Park



This bill authorizes off-highway vehicle (OHV) use on specific roads in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah, improving access to some of the park’s most iconic landscapes. Several of these roads already require high-clearance vehicles and all are well-suited for OHV travel.



Authorizes OHV use on Burr Trail Road, Cathedral Road, Hartnet Road, Highway 24, Notom Bullfrog Road, Polk Creek Road, Oil Well Bench Road, Baker Ranch Road, South Desert Overlook Road, Temple of the Sun and Moon Road, Gypsum Sinkhole Road, and Sulphur Creek Road.

Clarifies that state motor vehicle law applies to these designated roads.



OHVs in Capitol Reef National Park: Bill Text | One-Pager



Together, these measures reflect Senator Lee’s broader effort to ensure public lands remain reliably usable and accessible for all Americans.



Support for the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act



"On behalf of our members with disabilities, I would like to thank Senator Lee for his leadership on this issue. Federal land managers are required to analyze the impacts of their decisions on dirt, but they have no requirement to ensure that their decisions don't hurt disabled Americans. Every time decisions are announced to close more of our backcountry roads, I hear from our disabled Americans that they feel discriminated against and ignored. Our federal land managers need strong guidance form Congress to manage our public lands in a way that benefits all Americans, and this legislation provides necessary and powerful protections." - Ben Burr - Executive Director, BlueRibbon Coalition



“As President of the Blue Ribbon Coalition, it has been very disappointing to watch the unprecedented amount of public land closures to motorized vehicle use over the past few years. These closures do not contemplate the diverse needs of those who use the land. I am excited to see this piece of legislation from Senator Mike Lee. We all have a right to enjoy public lands and this is a sure step in the right direction and an obvious solution to the challenge of access to those with disabilities.” - Ranch Pratt - President, BlueRibbon Coalition



“Utah Public Lands Alliance is in strong support of the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act. One out of every 4 Americans is affected by some type of disability that affects them in their ability to enjoy our beautiful public lands, and UPLA is thrilled to reopen the door to the great outdoors reopened to them.” - Loren Campbell – President, Utah Public Lands Alliance



"Without motorized access, those with special needs and disabilities - including many veterans - will not have access to public lands because they do not have the ability to hike, jump on a bike, or ride a horse. Motorized vehicles are essentially an extension of their body, it’s their legs to enjoy the same great outdoors that able-bodied citizens can enjoy. If you eliminate motorize access to public lands then you take out two user groups that have zero chance to ever experience these public lands. These user groups are not asking to forge new trails, they just want to keep existing routes and trails open so that they can get the same therapeutic experience from nature that able-bodied citizens have access to. At Trail Hero we have had over 5000 veterans and over 1000 people with special needs join us on trails throughout Utah over the last 9 years.” - Rich Klein - President/Founder, Trail Hero





“As a 100 percent disabled veteran, public lands represent more than just open space—they are a lifeline. For those of us who live with permanent disabilities, outdoor access is not a luxury but a vital way to heal, connect with others, and maintain a sense of independence. The outdoors provides a place where we can find peace, camaraderie, and purpose, whether through fishing, camping, or off-roading. These experiences help offset the challenges of daily life with disabilities and allow us to share meaningful moments with our families and communities. Motorized access is especially critical. Not every disabled veteran has the ability to hike long distances or carry heavy gear into remote areas. Off-road vehicles, UTVs, and other motorized means of transportation open the doors to trails, scenic overlooks, hunting grounds, and camp spots that would otherwise be out of reach. For me and many like me, this access isn’t about convenience—it’s about inclusion. It ensures that disabled veterans and others with mobility challenges are not excluded from the very landscapes we once swore to defend. Keeping public lands open for motorized use protects the principle of shared freedom. Closing these areas or restricting vehicle access risks shutting out entire groups of people who depend on these opportunities for recreation, therapy, and connection. As a veteran, I know firsthand the sacrifices made to preserve the freedoms we enjoy. One of the most powerful ways to honor that sacrifice is by ensuring that our public lands remain open and accessible to all—especially those whose service left them with lasting physical limitations.” - Heather Coburn, 4 Wheel to Heal

“As President of UTV Utah, one of the largest off-road groups in the state representing over 50,000 families, I strongly support the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act. This crucial legislation will ensure that individuals with disabilities are not excluded from the benefits of outdoor recreation on public lands. Our group has organized numerous rides for those with special needs, allowing them to experience the beauty of our public lands through motorized recreation. Without protected access to these roads and trails, many individuals with disabilities would be deprived of the chance to enjoy these natural spaces. The Act’s requirement for land management agencies to recognize motorized recreation as an important form of disability access is vital. We must safeguard this access to ensure that everyone, regardless of physical ability, can continue to enjoy the magnificent landscapes of Utah. I urge all stakeholders to support this essential legislation.” - Bud Bruening, President, UTV Utah



“Equal access isn’t a talking point; it’s how our parents and grandparents taught us this country, on the very mineral exploration roads they built. With elders and Americans with disabilities still using them to share the land with friends and grandkids, Easter Jeep Safari, a long-tenured Moab tradition for over 6 decades, is part of that living history, bringing thousands into the region each spring as well as throughout the year. For many, a steering wheel is mobility. Public lands hold the promise and freedoms for all Americans. The Red Rock 4-Wheelers back Senator Lee’s Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act to keep that access lawful, open, and stewarded, honoring the time-tested EJS heritage, improving safety, and preserving these routes for our grandchildren’s grandchildren and beyond.” – George Schultz, President, Red Rock 4-Wheelers, Inc.



“SEMA thanks Senator Lee for reintroducing the “Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act.” This bill would ensure that federal lands, including our nation's natural treasures, can be enjoyed by and are accessible to all Americans. For far too long, federal land management policies have reduced motorized recreational access to public lands at the expense of the disabled and large segments of the U.S. population who are not physically able to enjoy them. Sen. Lee’s legislation is a welcome policy shift in the name of access for the American people.” - Karen Bailey Chapman, Senior Vice President of Public and Government Affairs, Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA)



"As the Safety and Education Coordinator I support any legislation that protects access for people like myself with mobility limitations. When access is restricted to non motorized use, thousands of people are denied the opportunity to experience that area." - Christie Chatfield, Arizona State Association of 4 Wheel Drive Clubs



“One of the many blessings of this life is being able to spend time in the outdoors. The Positive affected it has on a persons mind and soul is almost indescribable. Taking away access for those with disabilities would take away the pleasure from them.” - Nick Steinbach, Desert Raiders M/C



“As a cancer survivor who is dealing with long term side effects from chemo it has limited my physical abilities. I can still hike short distances to see things from where I ride my ohv to but if ohv access gets eliminated and the hiking gets further then I would not be able to hike the full distance in. We should not be limiting access to our public lands. The discrimination against motorized and disabled users needs to stop!” - Andy Gordon, Board Member, Castle Country OHV Association



“I have been a lifetime OHV Enthusiast and have used both the state and federal lands in Idaho and surrounding states to recreate. I became disabled in 2021 and now require motorized vehicle access to use these public areas. I am ambulatory paraplegic. I am able to walk short distances but cannot traverse uneven ground very well. I require some kind of motorized assistance to get around out in the desert and the woods. Eliminating motorized access would eliminate me from being able to see and experience the forest and desert.” - Jeff Bell



“I am 83 and have recreated on public lands for over 60 years. Many of my fondness memories are of those activities. Personally some of my most rewarding experiences are sharing outdoor adventures with others who haven't yet enjoyed those I have.” - Glen Zumwalt, Tri-State ATV Association



“I support the Outdoor Americans with Disabilities Act. Getting outdoors and recreating on our public lands is a right that all Americans should be able to enjoy. But those with Disabilities aren't able to enjoy them in many cases, because they can't access our public lands without the use of motorized transportation. The travel plans that are being implemented by the BLM and Forest Service completely disregard the needs of Americans with disabilities. Being able to get out and enjoy nature improves their mental health, and in many cases their physical health.” - Steven Hawkins, Utah ATV Association



“Access to public property is about more than just recreation, it is a cornerstone of who we are and why we live in the areas we do. Camping, hunting and all forms of recreation are important to our health and well being physically and economically. To limit access affects both. I ask that you please maintain all roads and trails that have historically been in place.” - Darrel Raver, North Idaho Trailblazers



“As a board member of Castle Country I support this. I wouldn't have been able to see half the places I have with my family if we had to hike or were unable to get there on the sxs. Also, we have a disabled kid within our organization and he is able to drive or ride in a sxs with the group to see a bunch of these sites. If we lock up and close the trails he and everyone else with disabilities are then unable to see the same sites as the people who are physically fit enough to hike for miles. This seems to me to be discrimination at its most basic point.” - Jerace Glover, Board Member Castle Country OHV Association



“Since a small stroke in 2020 I have had limited mobility on my left side. I can walk about 50 yards and then I need help. My Jeep is my only way to access the back country and the many beautiful areas of the southwest. As a landscape and nature photographer any limitations to trail access has a direct effect on the areas I can experience, photograph and share. Please support the Bill to provide access for all Americans.” - Steve Williams, Tucson Rough Riders



###