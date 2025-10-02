Lee Bill Fights Back Against Biden’s Border Chaos Destroying America’s Parks and Public Lands

WASHINGTON – Today, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, alongside Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the Border Lands Conservation Act to stop the environmental destruction on federal public lands as a result of the Biden Administration’s open-border policies. The Act will restore order, protect our national parks from decades of abuse, and give federal, state, and local officers the tools to secure the border.



“Biden’s open-border chaos is destroying America’s crown jewels,” said Chairman Lee. “Families who want to enjoy a safe hike or campout are instead finding trash piles, burned landscapes, and trails closed because rangers are stuck cleaning up the fallout. Cartels are exploiting the disorder, using these lands as cover for their operations. This bill gives land managers and border agents the tools to restore order and protect these places for the people they were meant to serve.”



“The Biden Border crisis left our southern federal lands in chaos and covered in trash,” said Senator Barrasso. “Senator Lee’s legislation will give the Department of Homeland Security the authority to better protect our national parks, forests and wildlife refuges. It will also give Border Control agents the tools they need to crack down on drug cartels who continue to exploit our federal lands.”



“America’s federal public lands have suffered destruction at the hands of cartels who were emboldened by the Biden administration’s open-border policies,” said Senator Blackburn. “The Border Lands Conservation Act would give land managers and border agents the tools to restore order and stop the cartels from exploiting public land.”



“The unchecked surge in illegal border crossings during the Biden years damaged sensitive public lands and private property,” said Senator Hyde-Smith. “I’ve seen the accumulated trash and waste that is diminishing access to public lands, parks, and forests, and left us with public safety risks and threats to the natural heritage that belongs to all Americans. We cannot ignore the price to be paid by years of reckless open border policies, which is why I welcome Chairman Lee’s legislation to give us the necessary tools to set things right.”



“The Biden administration’s open border policies turned our public lands into cartel corridors and dumping grounds,” said Senator Lummis. “This bill arms our rangers and border agents with the authority they need to shut down these cartel routes and reclaim our national treasures from the criminals who’ve seized control of them.”



"For years, restricted access to federal land has hindered immigration enforcement, leading to unchecked illegal crossings and severe environmental damage from trash, illegal trails, and wildfires caused by illegal aliens,” said Grant Newman, Director of Government Relations for the Immigration Accountability Project. “Senator Lee's Border Lands Conservation Act would resolve jurisdictional conflicts between agencies by granting the Department of Homeland Security the authority and access necessary to gain operational control of the border. The Immigration Accountability Project is happy to support this effort."



Illegal crossings on or near federal lands leave trash, human waste, abandoned vehicles, and illegal roads and trails, increase wildfire risk, and force trail and area closures, which diverts rangers from habitat work to nonstop cleanup. Volunteers and land managers are left hauling debris and repairing damage instead of keeping parks open, safe, and healthy for families.



The Border Lands Conservation Act would:

Authorizes border access roads on federal lands, coordinated with Customs and Border Protection and local partners, to enable agents and first responders to quickly reach problem areas.

Establishes a standing Border Fuels Initiative to reduce hazardous fuels and mitigate illegal-camp wildfire threats.

Streamlines authorities so CBP can conduct security measures in areas with overlapping without needless delay.

Clarifies that conservation lands cannot be used as migrant encampments, preserving resources for visitor access and habitat management.

Border Lands Conservation Act:

Bill text| One-pager| Section-by-section

Read the Washington Examiner exclusive HERE.