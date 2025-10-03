Sharifah Hardie Announces Online Tarot Class Designed to Teach Practical Tarot Reading Skills to Beginners & Enthusiasts

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

New online tarot class from ReadMeLive.com offers practical training, making tarot accessible to beginners and enthusiasts seeking clarity and confidence.

Tarot is not reserved for a select few. Everyone is psychic, and with practice anyone can learn to read the cards with clarity and confidence” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie today announced the launch of an online tarot class through ReadMeLive.com , created to teach practical tarot reading skills to both beginners and enthusiasts. The course is designed to make tarot accessible, approachable, and empowering, showing that anyone can learn to read the cards with clarity and confidence.For years, the tarot and psychic field has been viewed as mysterious or reserved for those with “special gifts.” Hardie’s new class challenges that notion by presenting tarot as a practice that can be learned and developed through training, discipline, and intuition.“For too long people were told they had to rely on someone else for answers,” said Sharifah Hardie. “The truth is everyone is psychic, and anyone can learn to read tarot with practice.”The online class covers fundamental principles of tarot reading, including card meanings, spreads, and interpretation techniques. Participants gain hands-on practice, guidance from Hardie, and the confidence to begin conducting their own readings from the comfort of their own homes. Whether seeking personal clarity, a deeper spiritual practice, or launching their own tarot business, students are supported in building a skill set they can use for life.Hardie, a third-generation tarot card reader, brings more than 30 years of professional experience to her teaching. As a business consultant, media personality, entrepreneur, and ordained minister, she offers a unique perspective that blends spiritual intuition with practical application. Her mission is to demystify tarot, making it a tool of empowerment rather than secrecy.Through ReadMeLive.com, Hardie has already made tarot more transparent by offering live readings through her show Read Me Live broadcast on social media ( https://www.facebook.com/readmelive ) and ( https://www.youtube.com/@ReadMeLiveSharifah ). This new educational program expands that mission by giving individuals the chance not only to watch tarot in action but to learn how to read the cards themselves.To enroll in the online tarot class or to learn more about available readings, visit https://www.ReadMeLive.com or call 562-822-0965.#TarotClass #LearnTarot #TarotReadingSkills #TarotForBeginners #TarotTraining #PsychicDevelopment #SharifahHardie #ReadMeLive #SpiritualGuidance #TarotEducation #TarotReaders #PersonalGrowth #SpiritualLearning #OnlineTarotClass #TarotPractice #TarotCommunity #LearnPsychicSkills #IntuitiveGuidance #ClarityAndConfidence #SpiritualEmpowerment #DiscoverTarot #TarotJourney #TarotWisdom #SelfDiscovery #PracticalTarot #TarotMentorship #TarotExperience #TarotTrainingOnline #BeginnerTarot #EnthusiastTarot

