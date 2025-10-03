Kayeh AI Announces a News Agent That Questions Everything

Kayeh's Socrates is an AI news agent that prompts you with follow-up questions.

Kayeh AI introduces Socrates, a maximally truth-seeking news agent designed to interrogate claims, expose bias, and reward originality.

With Socrates, we built something different — a system designed to slow down the spread of falsehoods, interrogate claims in context, and highlight the most meaningful insights.” — Eric Forst, Kayeh AI co-founder

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the launch of its platform last month, Kayeh AI today unveiled more details about Socrates , its flagship AI news agent. Socrates is built not to simply summarize the news, but to challenge it — examining claims, weighing evidence, and highlighting truths that other platforms bury.In an era where misinformation spreads faster than facts, Socrates represents a new model for digital media: one that values accuracy over clicks, originality over noise, and dialogue over division.Why Socrates?The name is no accident. Like the Greek philosopher who built his life around relentless questioning, Socrates the AI is designed to ask: Is this claim true? Where is the evidence? What’s missing from this picture?Instead of passively pushing content, Socrates works as an active truth-seeker, interrogating every headline and claim it encounters.🧠 Fact-Checking in Real Time: Socrates cross-examines claims against multiple trusted data sources.⚖️ Bias & Context Analysis: Stories are layered with insights about their framing, blind spots, and omissions.🔍 Novelty Detection: The AI flags recycled narratives and elevates fresh, creative insights.“Algorithms today are optimized for dopamine addiction, not for truth,” said Eric Forst, Co-founder of Kayeh AI. “With Socrates, we built something different — a system designed to slow down the spread of falsehoods, interrogate claims in context, and highlight the most meaningful insights. It’s not about clicks. It’s about clarity.”The Problem: Too Much Noise, Too Little TruthLegacy platforms reward engagement at any cost. Outrage spreads. Falsehoods thrive. Clickbait outperforms careful reporting. For users, the consequences are exhaustion and distrust. For journalists, it’s a race to the bottom.Socrates is built to flip that script. Instead of serving the interests of advertisers, Socrates serves the user — surfacing what’s credible, contextual, and creative, and discarding the rest.The Benefits of a Truth-Seeking AgentKayeh AI’s early testing shows the power of Socrates:✅ 70% fewer encounters with misinformation, thanks to credibility scoring and context checks.🗣️ Civil deliberation that stays on track, aided by the elevation of the content that supports open-mindedness.🔍 Unique algorithm that avoids personalization based on prior AI-manipulated preferences.🤔 Employs Socratic inquiry with systematic questioning to expose contradictions and inspire context-complete and bias-aware conversations.“We see Socrates not just as a product, but as a philosophy in action,” added Lawrence Au, Co-founder & CEO of Kayeh AI. “It challenges the status quo of algorithmic manipulation by prioritizing human creativity and factual integrity. Our vision is to create the world’s first trust layer for news — and Socrates is the foundation.”A Different Kind of AlgorithmUnlike traditional algorithms, which optimize for engagement and outrage, Socrates is fully transparent. Users can see how their feeds are shaped, adjust their filters, and decide what they value.By challenging fixed assumptions of the status quo, Socrates stimulates a user’s innate human creativity. That makes Kayeh AI not just a news platform, but a trust platform — a system where power lies with people and their natural abilities, not hidden in black-box algorithms.The Road AheadThe introduction of Socrates is the second step in Kayeh’s 9-week launch series, each release revealing more about the platform’s technology, economy, and community.Coming soon: Inside Kayeh’s Credibility Engine: the patents, process, and precision that make Socrates unlike any other AI chatbot or news agent on the market.About Kayeh AIKayeh AI is the creator of Socrates, the world’s first maximally truth-seeking AI news agent. With a patented credibility scoring engine and a user-owned ecosystem, Kayeh AI is building the future of media: one where accuracy is rewarded, misinformation is reduced, and users regain control over their digital lives.

