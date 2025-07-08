Kayeh Appoints Three Strategic Advisors to Advance Its Mission of Rebuilding Trust in Media

Kayeh's Socrates is an AI news agent that prompts you with follow-up questions.

Kayeh appoints 3 advisors to scale Socrates, its AI news agent, and advance its mission to rebuild trust in journalism with verified, bias-aware content.

Each of these individuals brings not just expertise, but a philosophical alignment with our core belief—that society’s highest calling is the cultivation of creativity and truth.” — Lawrence Au

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayeh , a rising pioneer in AI-powered media, today announced the addition of three new strategic advisors: Joshua Soto, Magnus Magnusson, and Samah Damanhoori. This move comes as the company deepens its commitment to rebuilding trust in journalism through verified content, Socratic inquiry, and intellectually rigorous storytelling.The appointments signal a strategic milestone for Kayeh as it scales its flagship product, Socrates —an AI agent built to spotlight news that informs, challenges, and inspires, rather than distracts or divides.“Each of these individuals brings not just expertise, but a philosophical alignment with our core belief—that society’s highest calling is the cultivation of creativity and truth,” said Lawrence Au, Co-founder and CEO of Kayeh. “As we grow Kayeh AI into the most reliable, bias-aware news source online, their guidance will help us do so with depth, integrity, and imagination.”Meet the AdvisorsJoshua Soto is a marketing strategist, technologist, and creative leader whose career spans defense intelligence, Silicon Valley innovation, and enterprise influence. From his early service in the U.S. Army and Department of Defense to his leadership roles at Apple, Lightstep (acquired by ServiceNow), and as a Partner and Head of Enterprise Marketing at Andreessen Horowitz, Soto has helped shape the AI and infrastructure landscape. He serves as the co-founder of an AI education platform for K-12 students and leads realdreams.io, a creative collective exploring generative AI ethics and expression.“Josh isn’t just building technology—he’s building ethos,” said Au. “His experience combining enterprise strategy with human insight will help Kayeh become both trusted and inspiring.”Magnus Magnusson brings a uniquely global and systems-level perspective to the advisory board. A former director at UNESCO, Magnusson also served in leadership roles at the UN Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, managing government relations across Northern Europe. His background combines innovative finance, public-private partnerships, and sustainable development, making him an ideal advisor for Kayeh’s international growth.“Magnus has spent his life designing real-world systems that serve human dignity and planetary sustainability,” said Au. “His ability to think at the level of institutions while acting at the level of people makes him an essential thought partner.”Samah Damanhoori is a Saudi-born activist, entrepreneur, and creative producer whose work spans technology, media, and human rights. As founder of Madina Papel, she pioneered “fairytales as a service,” producing animated and musical stories centering marginalized voices. Her work has screened at global film festivals, including the San Francisco Frozen Film Festival and the Arab Women Film Festival.Damanhoori previously held roles at Meta, Apple, Genentech, and HBO. At Apple, she led development of a multilingual Arabic voice assistant that introduced a more inclusive speech recognition model. A Techstars alum, she’s a leader in linguistic justice and media equity.“Samah is a systems-level thinker who leads with imagination,” said Au. “Her creative work interrogates power and shows us what to live for: our truths, our voices, and where we can make a difference.”Kayeh: A New Standard for AI News CurationKayeh redefines the role of AI in journalism. Instead of fueling outrage or rewarding clickbait, Kayeh employs its patent-pending Socrates agent that verifies facts, detects bias, and scores stories based on source credibility, truthfulness, context completeness, and novelty.Its agentic AI system identifies journalism that expands context, challenges assumptions, and promotes thoughtful public discourse. With real-time fact-checking, bias-awareness tools, and a commitment to transparency, Kayeh is built not for dopamine—but for discernment.“Our north star is truthfulness, paired with creativity and inspiration,” said Au. “We built Kayeh to promote critical thinking in the news—and to connect the wisdom of those thoughts to actions that help all of society.”Toward an Open-Minded Media FutureThese appointments come as Kayeh gains traction with journalists, creators, educators, and readers who are overcoming the shallowness of divisive content with authentic stories that reflect dialogue over division, insight over echo chambers, and agreements based more on trust than on trade-offs.“We don’t want to just inform. We want to inspire,” said Au. “That takes more than engineering. It takes vision. And with Joshua, Magnus, and Samah, we’ve added exactly that.”

Kayeh AI

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.