WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kayeh AI today announced the public launch of its pioneering news platform, introducing Socrates —a maximally truth-seeking AI news agent designed to combat misinformation and restore trust in journalism.Unlike traditional platforms that reward outrage and virality, Socrates interrogates every claim, weighing credibility, exposing context gaps, and surfacing stories that inform, challenge, and inspire.Kayeh’s mission is not just to fix news, but to transform the relationship between people, media, and truth.“The truth is something that we all work on together, and Socrates is the first step toward a collaboration on truth,” said Kayeh CEO, Lawrence Au.The Problem: A Crisis of TrustFor years, major platforms have optimized for engagement over accuracy. Outrage is amplified, creators are underpaid, and users are left manipulated rather than empowered. The results are visible:- Falsehoods spreading faster than facts.- Polarized and toxic discourse.- Historic lows in trust toward media and technology.“Society’s most vital conversations are happening in broken systems,” said Au. “Kayeh exists to repair those systems—and to elevate the voices that bring clarity, not confusion.”The Kayeh Solution: Truth as a Design PrincipleKayeh offers a radical alternative: AI-assisted verification, community governance, and a user-owned economy that place truth back at the center of media.Credibility Layers: Socrates cross-checks multiple trusted sources, analyzes bias, and scores stories on truthfulness, originality, and novelty.Ethical Alignment: Designed to avoid sensationalism, rewarding creativity and intellectual rigor instead.Community Oriented Metrics: Community-guided moderation that promotes stories that stimulate constructive debate that pulls together diverse viewpoints.“After running it against what I’m tracking in the news, the results were accurate and shed light on things I didn’t know were happening. Instantly, a fact-checking tool,” Bevon M, a Socrates user.Early Results: Proof That Truth WinsIn private beta, Kayeh users saw a 70% reduction in exposure to misinformation, alongside a 50% drop in the time spent fact-checking news. Powered by patent-pending technology—including its proprietary ethics ranking algorithm—Kayeh optimizes not for virality, but for truthfulness and creativity.One London beta tester, Caroline Kay, summarized the impact: “Love the multiple sites it shares to give you multiple sources of info so you can form your own opinion.”A Movement for TruthThis launch marks the beginning of Kayeh’s broader vision: building a global trust layer for media. The first 100,000 users to join will receive founder-level governance rights, allowing them to shape policies, moderation frameworks, and platform standards.“We don’t just want to inform. We want to inspire,” said Au. “That takes more than engineering. It takes vision—and the courage to ask harder questions. Socrates is the beginning of that journey.”About Kayeh AIKayeh AI is an AI-powered media platform dedicated to truth, creativity, and civil discourse. Its flagship product, Socrates, interrogates news in real time, combining fact-checking, bias analysis, and originality scoring with a user-owned economy. Kayeh challenges the dominance of ad-driven platforms by building spaces where dialogue replaces division and truth once again leads.As Jonathan Swift wrote in 1710, “Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it.” With Kayeh, truth no longer limps—it leads.

