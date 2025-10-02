Maine Recognized Nationally for Digital Equity and Human-Centered Innovation in 2025 Government Experience Awards

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is proud to announce that Maine has been recognized in the 2025 Government Experience Awards, presented by the Center for Digital Government (CDG). These national awards honor states, cities, counties, and agencies leading the way in delivering accessible, equitable, and engaging digital services.

Maine received a Project State Government Experience Award for its Maine Online Open-Source Education (MOOSE) platform. MOOSE provides free, optional resources for pre-K–grade 12 educators that are aligned to the Maine Learning Results. Developed by Maine educators, the platform features modules in topic areas and themes identified as high-need by teachers across the state.

Launched in response to varying levels of access to in-person education during the COVID-19 pandemic, MOOSE was designed to harness the expertise of Maine educators and create a free, statewide resource for online learning. Now in its fourth year, MOOSE continues to evolve—expanding its dedicated online platform and offering modules built within pre-K–grade 12 learning progressions to support student success.

This national recognition highlights Maine’s ongoing commitment to digital equity and human-centered design, ensuring that students, families, and communities can access education in clear, inclusive, and equitable ways.

Winners from across the country were celebrated at the GovX Summit on September 25, a virtual event showcasing innovation in public service.

Learn more about the 2025 Government Experience Awards on the Center for Digital Government website.

Explore Maine’s MOOSE platform and find out how to get involved: Maine Department of Education | The MOOSE Project.