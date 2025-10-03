Sharifah Hardie Announces New Live Show to Demystify the Psychic and Tarot Industry with a Modern, Transparent Approach

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie today announced a bold new initiative aimed at demystifying the psychic and tarot industry, bringing transparency and accessibility to a field often shrouded in secrecy. Through her platform, ReadMeLive.com , Hardie is offering live tarot card readings that emphasize clarity, confidence, and empowerment.For decades, the psychic and tarot space has been viewed as mysterious, private, and inaccessible. Hardie’s fresh approach challenges that tradition by hosting live sessions streamed on social media, where audiences can watch and learn. “Tarot is not about secrecy or fear,” Hardie explained. “It is about insight, discovery, and understanding. By making readings public, we remove the veil and show how tarot can be a tool for real growth.”A third-generation tarot card reader, Hardie believes intuition can be cultivated just like music or athletics. Her message is that tarot is not fortune telling, but a GPS for life that helps individuals navigate relationships, careers, finances, and personal growth. “The future is not fixed,” said Hardie. “Every choice creates a new path. Tarot simply helps you see possibilities with more clarity.”Guests on Hardie’s Show; Read Me Live streamed on ( https://www.facebook.com/readmelive ) and ( https://www.youtube.com/@ReadMeLiveSharifah ), include business owners and entrepreneurs who introduce their companies, share their journeys, and then receive insight from a live tarot session. This format blends advertising exposure with personal guidance, creating a unique experience for both participants and viewers.With more than 30 years of professional experience as a business consultant, entrepreneur, media personality, and ordained minister, Hardie brings a rare combination of business expertise and spiritual wisdom to her work. Her motto, “Don’t face the unknown alone, Ask Sharifah ,” reflects her mission to support people through uncertainty with both practical knowledge and intuitive guidance.By pulling tarot out of the shadows and placing it in a live, interactive format, Hardie is redefining how the industry is seen and used. Her goal is to create a more open and transparent space where anyone can access guidance, learn from shared experiences, and embrace possibility.For more information or to learn how to become a guest, visit https://www.ReadMeLive.com or call 562-822-0965.#PsychicIndustry #TarotReading #DemystifyingTarot #LiveTarot #ClarityAndConfidence #BusinessOwners #Entrepreneurs #SpiritualGuidance #ReadMeLive #TarotForBusiness #TransparencyInTarot #IntuitiveGuidance #SpiritualGrowth #EntrepreneurSupport #BusinessVisibility #CommunitySupport #HolisticBusiness #PersonalGrowthJourney #SharifahHardie #BusinessPromotion #SelfDiscovery #TarotWisdom #FuturePlanning #CareerClarity #RelationshipGuidance #FinancialInsight #DecisionMaking #Empowerment #SpiritualCommunity #ModernTarot #PsychicReadings

