Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Can Promote Their Business and Gain Clarity as a Guest on Live Tarot Reading Show

Sharifah Hardie for California Governor 2026

Sharifah Hardie hosts a live online show where business owners gain exposure as guests, share their journey, and receive insight through tarot card readings.

Too many business owners feel alone trying to figure it all out. My message is simple: don’t face the unknown alone. This platform gives support, visibility, and guidance.” — Sharifah Hardie

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharifah Hardie today announced a new opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to promote their businesses, share their stories, and receive insight from a seasoned professional with a tarot card reading on her live show Read Me Live The show was created in response to the challenges many entrepreneurs face when building and running their businesses. Often working alone or with limited support, solopreneurs and small business owners make critical decisions without guidance. Hardie’s initiative is designed to change that dynamic by combining visibility, storytelling, and spiritual insight in one platform.“Don’t face the unknown alone, Ask Sharifah,” has long been Hardie’s motto. By launching this new program, she is extending that philosophy to business owners seeking both exposure and clarity.“I want to give business owners more than just visibility,” said Sharifah Hardie. “When people share their story, they connect with audiences in powerful ways. Adding a live tarot reading provides clarity and direction that can help them move forward with confidence.”Each live session is broadcast on social media, where business owners introduce their work, tell their story, and promote their brand before receiving a tarot reading that offers fresh perspective and guidance. This format ensures participants gain valuable exposure while also experiencing the benefits of intuitive insight.Hardie brings more than three decades of business, media, and consulting experience to the project. She is also an ordained minister, entrepreneur, and media personality who has spent her career helping others succeed. Through ReadMeLive.com, she combines her spiritual intuition with her professional expertise to guide entrepreneurs through life’s pivotal decisions.By offering readings in a live public format, on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/readmelive ) and YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/@ReadMeLiveSharifah ), as well as on ReadMeLive.com, Hardie removes the secrecy often associated with tarot and creates a community experience where others can learn and grow. The sessions serve not only as promotional opportunities for participants but also as shared lessons for viewers seeking inspiration and connection.Business owners and entrepreneurs interested in promoting their work and receiving live tarot insight can learn more at https://www.ReadMeLive.com #TarotReading #BusinessGrowth #EntrepreneurSuccess #SpiritualGuidance #LiveTarot #BusinessConsulting #Entrepreneurship #SmallBusinessSupport #BusinessVisibility #IntuitiveGuidance #BusinessOwners #TarotForBusiness #LeadershipClarity #BusinessPromotion #BusinessOpportunities #MindBodyBusiness #SuccessMindset #EntrepreneurMindset #BusinessStrategy #SpiritualCoaching #BusinessDevelopment #SocialMediaExposure #BusinessConsultant #LiveStreamingBusiness #EntrepreneurSupport #TarotCommunity #BusinessMentorship #HolisticBusiness #PersonalGrowthJourney #SharifahHardie

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.